Firebrand preacher Jim Dowson marches with catholic Knights Templar leader in Co Down parade

Far-right firebrand and Michael Stone fan Jim Dowson had an ultra-Catholic conservative lead his bizarre Comber parade, we can reveal.

Imre Téglásy is the ‘Grand Prior’ (leader) of the Knights Templar International (KTI) in Hungary and like Dowson is a rabid anti-abortionist – but unlike Dowson – is a staunch Roman Catholic.

He’s seen here dressed in a black robe and carrying a ceremonial sword three weeks ago astonishing parade through Comber ago which was led by a Lambeg drummer.

But we can reveal Imre Téglásy is a colourful character who has an even more colourful history with ceremonial swords.

For he once turned up at a Christmas dinner for the Budapest KTI, which was attended by Dowson and several far-right politicians and civil servants, dressed in a KTI robe and proceeded to produce a ceremonial sword heavily smeared in pig fat for all the guests to kiss!

The significance of kissing pork fat on a sword is not clear but we can reveal that father-of-12 Téglásy is a retired university lecturer.

He ran Dowson’s far-right Budapest hub until Dowson was kicked out of the country accused of being a security risk after stirring up nationalist hatred of Muslims and immigrants.

Sources have told the Sunday World that Téglásy remains a highly influential figure in Hungary and has been a fierce critic of the Catholic church hierarchy for not being stronger on issues of homosexuality and abortion.

“Téglásy was the person who helped Dowson and (Nick) Griffin get set up in Budapest and in return Dowson made him Grand Prior of the KTI in Hungary,” says Matthew Collins, who went to Hungary several times to investigate Dowson’s activities.

“He’s very influential and very serious about his anti-abortion crusade and runs a pro-life group in Budapest. He’s been in Comber with Dowson several times before.”

It’s maybe no surprise Téglásy is so evangelical about his hatred of abortion. In a recent interview on YouTube he reveals his mother tried to abort him multiple times when he was in her womb.

He admits that, having been told this by his mum when he was 12 years old, they then had a very “strained” relationship.

But loyalists are shocked at Dowson’s new mates, given former loyalist flag protester Dowson once described himself as a “dyed-in-the-wool Protestant”. He also once featured on a music tape glorifying UFF killer Michael Stone and other loyalist atrocities.

As revealed last week, the Scottish preacher is trying to expand his weird anti-immigrant group the Knights Templar International (KTI) and staged a freaky parade through the Co Down town of Comber, where Dowson not only lives but where he has built his own chapel.

But eyebrows have been raised at the company Dowson chose to bring to the unionist town and not least the Hungarian man he chose to lead his parade of unmerry men, who were dressed in clothing mimicking an ancient organisation that harks back to the age of the Christian Templars.

“Dowson seems to blow wherever the money blows,” said one loyalist. “He was one of the three leading loyalist flag protesters a decade ago but he quickly got bored of that, probably because he realised there wasn’t any money in it for him.

“But bringing a super-Catholic to Comber for a parade is a very strange move. He’s also banging on about his ‘chapel’ in the grounds of his house. That doesn’t sound like a ‘dyed-in-the-wool’ Protestant to me.

“Most loyalists give Dowson a wide berth these days because he seems to be all over the place.”

Dowson has had links with a number of far-right groups and has raised millions of pounds for the likes of the British National Party, Britain First and several other right-wing groups as well as making a small fortune from his anti-abortion campaigns. The rabid self-proclaimed reverend, originally from Cumbernauld in Scotland, first hit the headlines more than 20 years ago when he quit his post at the head of anti-abortion group Precious Life over his involvement with loyalists.

The Catholic Church, which had previously supported Dowson’s anti-abortion stance, distanced themselves from him after he was revealed as the organiser of a flute band which recorded a tape in honour of UFF Milltown Cemetery killer Michael Stone.

In a newspaper interview he once admitted: “I have a very chequered past.”

The Templar Knights, in their distinctive white mantles, were among the most skilled fighting units of the Crusades but they ceased to exist 1,000 years ago.

But Dowson has hijacked the group and turned them into an anti-immigrant, anti-Muslim and anti-gay hate group, masquerading as a Christian group.

He talks about “real men” and how a “new Dark Age is engulfing the West”.

He has renovated his own ‘chapel’ in the grounds of his home in Comber and regularly posts his ranting sermons which criticise the West, the LGBTQ+ community and immigration.