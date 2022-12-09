Film featuring those who lost loved ones in Troubles to be screened at European Parliament

The ground-breaking documentary is to be shown to MEPs at the end of January

The film The Victims’ Stories is to be screened at the European Parliament.

It will be the third time it will have been screened at a sovereign parliament, having previously been aired at Leinster House and Westminster.

The film features the personal testimonies of eight people who have lost loved ones to republican and loyalist paramilitaries, agents of the state and at the hands of Crown forces.

The screening will be followed by a Q&A session and a debate.

“This unique film shows the real reasons why the British government’s shameful amnesty proposals of the Legacy Bill should be stopped,” said campaigner Raymond McCord.

The controversial bill – which has passed through the House of Commons – is due for its second reading in the House of Lords.

If passed it will effectively grant immunity from prosecution for anyone guilty of a conflict-related crime, including more than 2,000 unsolved murders.

The film, made by Mobile Media, was commissioned by the Truth and Justice Movement and is believed to be first of its kind.

“No one could honestly justify this Bill after watching this film made by our group,” Mr McCord said.

“A young lady raped and murdered by Protestant paramilitaries and her son murdered 20 years later by different Protestant paramilitaries, 21 young men and women murdered in two IRA explosions, a 15-year-old boy taken out of school and shot in the head by IRA paramilitaries and his father murdered by the British army.

“A police officer murdered by a Protestant terrorist state agent, a Catholic man shot dead with four others because of their religion, an unarmed man shot 14 times by the British army, another young innocent man murdered by the British army at a human rights parade and a young Protestant man murdered by four UVF men working for the British Government.

“These are the stories of the people in our group.”

Taking the film to Brussels is the latest stage in the campaign to have the legislation overturned.

The film has been entered into an international film festival in the US and there are plans to have it shown to politicians on Capitol Hill in Washington.