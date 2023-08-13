Fears serving PSNI officer prompted massive data leak via FoI request

The information was shared on Tuesday afternoon on a website called WhatDoTheyKnow.com which allows people to request and share information received through FoI requests.

The person who inadvertently caused the PSNI’s biggest ever data breach may themselves be a serving police officer, the Sunday World has been told.

As the fallout from the crisis – which saw personal details of around 10,000 PSNI employees published online this week – continues, the search goes on for the person whose Freedom of Information (FoI) request led to the details being shared.

While the blame for the public release of the information lies squarely with the PSNI, investigating officers are keen to speak to the person who made the FoI request to establish how many people saw or shared the details before they were removed from public view.

Sources close to the investigation said one theory being looked at is that the person behind the FoI request is a PSNI employee.

The information was shared on Tuesday afternoon on a website called WhatDoTheyKnow.com which allows people to request and share information received through FoI requests.

The request which led to the sensitive PSNI information being shared was made by a user called James Bell.

He had asked for the number of PSNI officers and staff employed at each grade and rank.

However, as well as providing this information, the response from the PSNI also included the surname and initials of every employee, their rank or grade, where they are based and the unit they work in.

The information remained on the site for close to three hours before it was removed.

James Bell has made one previous FoI request on the site.

In September last year, he asked for and received information on bonuses paid to PSNI officers of inspector and above rank.

Given the focus of his FoI requests, a source close to the investigation into the data breach said there was a belief James Bell could be a pseudonym used by a serving PSNI officer.

“There is a definitely a suspicion that he, or she, is a police officer,” said the source.

The Sunday World contacted James Bell through an email facility on the website but did not receive a response.

Questions are also being asked about the speed in which the FoI request was answered.

As part of FoI legislation, public bodies are required to respond to a request within 20 working days.

However, there have been significant delays to FoI requests to the PSNI in recent years.

Despite this, the request submitted by James Bell last week on August 3 received a response on August 8 – a wait of just three working days.

The Sunday World asked the PSNI why the request had been answered so quickly.

While this specific question was not answered, a PSNI spokesperson said: “There are currently 113 active Freedom of Information cases, four of which still being finalised are considered outside of statutory timescales.”

Meanwhile, the personal and political fallout from the massive data breach continues.

The Police Federation for Northern Ireland (PFNI), which represents the majority of PSNI officers, said it has received almost 2,000 messages in relation to proposed compensation claims.

Despite the huge response, PFNI chair Liam Kelly stressed it was still the “very early stages” of a “dreadful situation”.

“This has been a monumental breach and there are genuinely held fears around it and what it means for the personal security of our men and women,” he said.

“Officers feel exposed, not just for themselves but also their loved ones.”

A major investigation is continuing into how the information was released and measures are also being discussed to ensure it never happens again.

However, this is little comfort to the thousands of PSNI officers and employees whose lives have been thrown into turmoil by the events of recent days.

They have been reports of officers deciding to emigrate over fears for their own security and that of their families.

Other PSNI workers have reportedly been forced to tell relatives and friends for the first time they work for the police now that some of their details have been placed in the public domain.

PSNI Chief Constable Simon Byrne (right), who returned early from a family holiday to deal with the crisis, told a meeting of Northern Ireland’s Policing Board on Thursday he was aware of claims from dissident republicans they were in possession of some of the released information.

Meanwhile, Kellie Morwood from Edwards & Co Solicitors, who are handing potential compensation claims from PSNI officers, said the situation was unprecedented.

“We have represented the Police Federation for Northern Ireland and its members for over 50 years and have never witnessed a single incident on this scale, certainly since the inception of the PSNI, which directly affects so many,” she said.

But sources have told the Sunday World the PSNI information has been widely shared on WhatsApp.

Details of a second data breach within the PSNI also emerged this week.

On Wednesday, as PSNI staff were reeling from news of the massive online leak, it was revealed a spreadsheet with the names of 200 PSNI officers and staff was stolen along with a police issue laptop and radio in the Newtownabbey area of Co. Antrim on July 6.

Mr Byrne, who insisted he will not be resigning over the data breaches, said the theft had not been reported to senior management for three weeks.

He claimed the PSNI has a means of wiping the stolen devices remotely.