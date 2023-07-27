Feared crime boss Jim Carlisle who killed own aunt has few mourners at funeral

“It wasn’t exactly standing room only at his funeral. If there were a couple of dozen people there that was the height of it”

The funeral took place this week of Craigavon gangster James Carlisle, 42.

The drug dealer, who killed himself in prison, had wielded power for years with a gang of enforcers who threatened his victims to ensure their silence.

Carlisle had also been part of murdered gang boss Malcolm McKeown’s team until McKeown was gunned down in 2019 as part of a feud.

But the 42-year-old’s criminal associates steered clear of his final farewell at Antrim Crematorium on Thursday.

Just 24 hours earlier in Newry Court the latest raft of charges against Carlisle were withdrawn. They included the recent attempted murder of his former partner, after he poured lighter fluid on her and set it alight.

The career criminal had attempted to kill himself twice in Maghaberry Prison where he was on remand for the horrific attack, and friends say he was on suicide watch. The Prison Service says it can’t comment on that claim and the death – when he was found in the early hours of Friday in his cell – is being investigated.

“It wasn’t exactly standing room only at his funeral. If there were a couple of dozen people there that was the height of it,” says a former associate.

“Despite his reputation for being a hard man – and Jim was as dangerous as they come – he was a good dad.

“Any of the ones who ran with him wouldn’t have gone anywhere near it because there were that many threats and feuds going on.

“I’m surprised there wasn’t a police presence because of his reputation, but in the end it was only his family who stood by him.”

A small number of people attended the funeral service of Craigavon gangster James Carlisle earlier this week.

Carlisle had survived an attempt on his life in March 2016 when he was shot four times outside St Brendan’s Primary School in Craigavon, Co Armagh.

The drive-by attack happened in front of terrified youngsters and was thought to be carried out by the crime gang known as The Firm.

His former gang boss McKeown (inset right) was later gunned down by the gang in August 2019 as part of a feud. The 54-year-old was found dead in his BMW behind a petrol station on Main Street in Waringstown. He had been shot six times.

Malcolm McKeown

Carlisle’s death brings to an end a litany of crime – by the time he died he had more than 170 convictions.

In June, he was given bail while awaiting sentencing for an attack on young mum Olivia Creaney in Portadown. She was beaten so savagely she was blinded in one eye and had to have a metal plate inserted in her face.

Olivia Creaney refused to drop charges of GBH, assault, intimidation and possessing a knife – despite it costing the Portadown mum-of-two her kids after Carlisle issued threats to “murder her whole family” forcing them to live elsewhere.

The career criminal’s most notorious crime was the murder of his aunt Jacqueline McGeough and her husband Hugh at their Lurgan home in 2011.

Those killings were believed to stem from a personal vendetta after Jacqueline reported him to police for an assault on a young male.

It was attributed to a drugs debt, but the personal nature of the killing was evident – Jacqueline had been shot three times in the head while her husband had been shot once.

Hugh (54) and Jacqueline McGeough (46) who were found shot dead in their Craigavon home

Days later Carlisle insisted on a central role at his aunt’s funeral, crying crocodile tears for the couple he’d murdered.

He and Malcolm McKeown were both charged with the murder, but the charges were withdrawn two years later.

“He was never convicted of it, but it was him that pulled the trigger. They say the hardest part of killing someone is living with it,” added the former associate.

James Carlisle arriving at court in 2012; he was known for threatening his victims to prevent them from testifying

Just weeks before McKeown was murdered, he and Carlisle had charges related to an aggravated burglary in Lisburn dropped. During the incident the victim was tied up and assaulted. Carlisle had been linked to the crime by DNA evidence but faced no further court action.

His criminal record would have been longer, but he regularly intimidated people to stop them 0 to police.

One victim reported getting a call from one of his cohorts within hours of an attack, as they waited to have their injuries treated in A&E.

“He would have said anything and threatened anything to stop people giving a statement to the police. Your family, your kids, your house, nothing was off-limits for him.

“He was completely ruthless, a complete psychopath who didn’t care who he hit, along with his cronies who issued his threats.”

Carlisle, originally from Lurgan but living at Harbour Road in Kilkeel before his death, was facing a jail term of up to five years for his most recent conviction handed out for the attack on Olivia Creaney, when he pleaded guilty to five offences including GBH, assault and intimidation.

While awaiting sentencing for that crime he tried to kill his girlfriend on June 30.

The 42-year-old was facing charges of attempted murder, inflicting grievous bodily harm with intent, causing actual bodily harm and common assault, all said to be aggravated by domestic abuse.

“For such a notorious person he had a quiet end,” says the ex-associate.