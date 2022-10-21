Father-of-three Liam Christie (44) shot ‘up to four times’ in brutal Antrim killing say police

‘This was a brutal killing and I am appealing for information to help bring the perpetrator or perpetrators to justice’

The PSNI has confirmed a murder investigation has been launched following the killing of 44-year-old Liam Christie in Antrim.

During a PSNI press conference on Friday afternoon, Detective Chief Inspector Rachel Wilson confirmed the father-of-three was shot “up to four times at close range”.

Liam Christie

“This was a brutal killing and I am appealing for information to help bring the perpetrator or perpetrators to justice,” she said.

PSNI officers at the house in Antrim’s Ballycraigy estate yesterday

“While the investigation is at a very early stage I am interested in the timeframe between 7pm on Wednesday 19th October and 9am on Thursday 20th. Did you hear or see anything unusual in the area?

“I have already received information that a member of the public heard possible gunshots at around 2am on Thursday but believed it was fireworks. I would be keen to establish if anyone else heard any unusual noises around this time?

“Liam’s three sons and his partner are trying to come to terms with the loss of Liam in such violent circumstances. And the Craighill community are also shocked at such a brutal murder taking place in their area.

“I would appeal for anyone with any information, no matter how insignificant they think it is, to please bring it to police by calling 101.”

The PSNI confirmed they arrested a 31-year-old man who is still assisting officers with their enquiries.

Mr Christie was found dead at around 9am on Thursday in a house at Craighill in the Ballycraigy estate where it’s understood he was staying with his girlfriend for a number of weeks.