Family of UDA murder victim Glenn Quinn says local police have ‘forgotten’ him

The family, he said, had been let down and abandoned.

Martin Quinn believes police in Carrick have turned their backs on his UDA murder victim brother Glenn.

This week, the family marked the three-year anniversary since the brutal murder of their son and brother – battered to death in his home on January 4, 2020.

For the Quinns it has been a long three years, 36 months littered with death threats and concerted campaign of intimidation – none of which will deter them in their fight for justice.

Speaking to the Sunday World on the anniversary of his brother’s murder, he said his family had “every faith’’ in the murder investigation team and that it was only a matter of time before the killers are behind bars.

Glenn's sister Lesley, mother Elsie and brother Martin want justice

But he was scathing in his criticism of the local police, who are the subject of a Police Ombudsman investigation into their response to the murder.

The family, he said, had been let down and abandoned.

“Put it this way, when it is down to my 78-year-old mother to put up Crimestoppers posters in the town appealing for information you get an idea of the input of the local police,” he said.

“We, as a family, put up Crimestoppers posters, the Carrick police see them, but there is no offer of assistance. To me the Carrick police have forgotten Glenn.”

With seven unsolved murders – most of which linked to SEA – on the books in Carrick, he said the local police needed a “massive change in their mindset”.

“It’s a long way back for the local police.”

He said the reaction from local police was in stark contrast to the murder investigation team headed by Chief Inspector McGuinness in whom he said the family have full confidence.

He also paid tribute to the local community which he said had rowed in behind the family.

“The people of Carrick have backed us and supported us and for that we are very grateful, and that is part of the reason I know will bring these people to justice.”

Glenn’s broken body was found at his Ashleigh Park home, after he had been ambushed in the hallway of his apartment block.

Among his killers were members of South East Antrim UDA.

Such was the severity of his beating at the hands of a mob wielding baseball bats and iron bars that he suffered 52 fractures to his upper body alone.

From the moment they heard the devastating news the Quinns have fought a high-profile campaign to get Glenn’s killers before a court.

Despite a series of arrests in the immediate aftermath no one has been charged let alone convicted.

For a family with deep rooted and long-standing connections to Carrick, it has been a harrowing three years.

Martin’s mother Ellen has endured a series of death threats which has necessitated extensive security measures installed at her pensioners’ bungalow.

Sister Lesley and Martin himself, a former police officer, have been the target of threats from South East Antrim UDA.

Threats issued to the family have only emboldened them in their fight for justice.

“Their threats are a waste of time and they’ll realise that when they have to think when they’re sitting in their prison cells.”

For the family, Christmas is always going to be testing time.

“In some ways the three years have gone by so quickly, but yet every day, every week goes so slowly, it’s very difficult he is missed so sorely,” he said.

“I’d be a liar if I didn’t say that every time the door opens we expect to see Glenn’s smiling face. Glenn was the life and soul of the party, able to make everybody laugh and his presence at Christmas was very much missed.

“The fact he wasn’t there with his presents, he loved to give presents and was very generous.” As the family begin their fourth year without Glenn, Martin admits his last conversation with his brother will haunt him.

“The last time I saw him he was terrified, not the happy-go-lucky, smiling Glenn I knew, because of a threat from those drug dealing vermin.

“For that alone we will get him justice.”