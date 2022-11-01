Family of missing man appeal to those with access to boats to help in Fermanagh search

Michael McGirr was last seen on the lough at around 2pm on Saturday in a 19ft Sheelin boat, which has since been found

The family of a man who went missing on Lower Lough Erne on Saturday have appealed to those with access to boats to join them in their search for their loved one.

Michael McGirr was last seen on the lough at around 2pm on Saturday in a 19ft Sheelin boat.

Meanwhile, Enniskillen RNLI have confirmed his boat has been found, although he was not in it.

A spokesperson said: "Enniskillen RNLI was requested to launch their inshore lifeboat to search for a missing person on Lower Lough Erne at 8.15pm on Saturday night. Carrybridge RNLI was also requested to assist.

"The multi-agency operation also involved the PSNI and the Irish Coast Guard helicopter, Rescue 118 from Sligo.

"A search took place throughout the night and the next day, and on Sunday, a boat was located."

It is understood Mr McGirr may have been heading for Inish Davar.

Mountain Rescue, the PSNI and the RNLI have been involved in the search so far.

A Facebook page which has been set up, Search for Michael McGirr , is helping to coordinate the search.

Friends and family of the missing man have asked anyone who can help to contact them via the Facebook page or to contact Lough Erne Yacht Club.

A spokesperson for the family said: “What we need is boats on the water.

“People have been amazing so far, turning up so far and coming with boats, but we need more boats because we just need to find him today.”

Anybody with any information have been asked to contact the PSNI on 101 quoting CC1656 29/10/22.