Family of innocent German man murdered by IRA in 1973 had no idea such bloodshed was in their past

Thomas Niedermayer’s grandaughters didn’t know his murder led to the suicides of their mother, father, grandmother and aunt

Thomas Niedermayer’s wife Inge is comforted by her daughters Gabrielle, left, and Renate at his funeral in 1980. All three later killed themselves

The family of IRA murder victim Thomas Niedermayer reveal they had no idea of the bloodshed in their past in new documentary Face Down.

The kidnap and killing of the German factory boss in 1973 was only discovered by his granddaughters decades later.

It led to the grim realisation that Thomas’s botched kidnap had led to the suicides of their mother, father, grandmother and aunt.

Tanya Williams Powell and her sister Rachel share their history in the documentary, and their belief that the IRA murder claimed another four victims in their family.

Niedermayer’s death was one of the most infamous of the Troubles, when the boss of Grundig and honorary German consul was snatched from his home at Christmas 1973, and his body lay in Colin Glen forest in Belfast for another seven years.

Ten years after his death his wife Ingeborg took her own life, walking into the sea in Bray, Co. Wicklow.

Her daughter Renate, who had opened the door to Thomas’s killer, starved herself to death. Sister Gabrielle also took her life own, and her husband Robin also died by suicide.

“My mum died in 1994 and that loss affected my dad, Robin, so horrendously,” says Tanya.

“In 1999, my dad killed himself and that is a further effect of that kidnap of Thomas on his doorstep. If it wasn’t for mum’s death, he wouldn’t have contemplated doing something like that either, so he is just as much a victim as the rest of the Niedermayers.

“Without me even knowing it, it’s overshadowed my life.”

The sisters only discovered their history when they went through their father’s effects and found newspaper clippings about Thomas Niedermayer’s death.

Face Down also traces the background to his abduction when IRA leader Brian Keenan sanctioned the kidnapping of a high-profile figure to exchange for the Price sisters, who were on hunger strike in England after being jailed for bombing offences.

Keenan also had a personal axe to grind with Niedermayer after run-ins with him as shop steward in Grundig.

Thomas Niedermayer with his wife and kids

Keenan was later sentenced to 18 years in a British prison for IRA activities but was never convicted in relation to Neidermayer’s murder.

Documentary director Gerry Gregg says the businessman’s high profile – Grundig then employed 2,000 people in Belfast in its only factory outside Germany – and his consul role made him the ideal target.

“There weren’t that many VIPs in Belfast and he was a two for one. By the sixties Keenan had gone full time into the IRA and he said he knew good candidate for a kidnap,” he says.

“He was on his ascent as one of the most important voices for the ‘ends justify the means’ within the republican movement.”

Thomas was snatched from his doorstep on December 27, 1973, but within days he was dead after being hit on the head with a pistol when he tried to escape from his captors.

Belfast man John Bradley later served 15 years for his manslaughter and Eugene McManus pleaded guilty to withholding information and IRA membership and was sentenced to five years.

“It was like Goodfellas,” says Gerry.

“According to Eugene McManus’ statement, the attitude was ‘there’s been a f**k-up. Get rid of it,’ never to be mentioned again.”

Niedermayer’s body lay undiscovered until 1980, when a former IRA man codenamed ‘Disciple’ revealed to police he’d been told by a senior republican the remains were in an unofficial dump in Colin Glen.

Cops search for Thomas Niedermayer’s body

“It came out over a few beers, that he’d been put in a shallow grave face down so he could dig himself in a bit deeper.”

There were also parallels with mother-of-ten Jean McConville’s kidnap and killing – the Niedermayer family had to contend with disinformation, including stories that the businessman had run off with another woman.

Ingeborg Niedermayer was already dealing with mental health issues after losing eight members of her family during World War II, and took her own life a decade after losing her husband.

Gerry says the Niedermayers’ story will resonate with families across Northern Ireland dealing with inter-generational trauma because of the Troubles.

Former IRA leader Brian Keenan

“The event happened in 1973 and by 1994 the whole family was gone. It’s only with their father’s death the granddaughters find out who we are and what has happened to us.

“The Niedermayer case is an extreme case of trauma but in Northern Ireland there must be a lot of victims’ families experiencing similar levels of trauma.

“The granddaughters say they are not something special. That silent pain is a feature of lots of people’s lives in Northern Ireland, where the suicide rate is a lot higher than in the UK or the Republic.

“And look at the way the world is. There will be a lot of trans-generational trauma about to be played out in the Ukraine and from the former Yugoslavia.”

Director Gerry Gregg

The documentary, based on the book Face Down by David Blake Knox, also contrasts the funerals of the Niedermayer family with the man who masterminded the killing. Brian Keenan, who later became instrumental in the IRA’s ceasefires, died in 2008, with Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald as one of his pallbearers.

“Ingeborg’s ashes were spread somewhere in Ireland. Thomas is in Derriaghy, Belfast. Gabrielle’s ashes were put in a river in Devon, and the family don’t know where Renate is buried.

“She was three and a half stone when she died, working as a volunteer in an animal refuge in South Africa, and she’s in a pauper’s grave there.

“Brian Keenan got a hero’s send-off. There was a stampede to carry his coffin.”

The documentary is currently on a limited cinema release in Galway and Dublin. It will be shown in Germany and France later this year.

“How many more Niedermayers are out there?” says Gerry.

“There are a lot of people out there who are silently getting on and dealing with pain, or not dealing with pain,” says the director.