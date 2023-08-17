Families of patients who died under care of disgraced Dr Watt call out top heath official for refusing to meet

Relatives demand: ‘Watt’s Your Reason For Avoiding Us?’

Frustrated relatives of patients who died under the ‘care’ of disgraced neurologist Dr Michael Watt have called-out NI’s top health official for refusing to meet them.

Peter May, Permanent Secretary at the Department of Health, has repeatedly declined offers by a number of relatives to meet face-to-face.

Instead, he has held a number of Zoom meetings and the reluctance to meet in person has been described as “extremely disrespectful” by a group of relatives who spoke to the Sunday World.

Colin Armstrong is fighting for justice for his mum after she was misdiagnosed by Dr Michael Watt and died 20 years ago.

Having misdiagnosed Ruth Armstrong with epilepsy that she never had he then prescribed powerful medication which Colin believes contributed to killing her.

Ruth Armstrong was taking powerful epilepsy drug Epanutin for 14 months despite not having epilepsy and she passed away less than 18 months after coming across Dr Watt.

“Peter May's refusal to meet face to face with the family members of some of Michael Watt's deceased patients does him no credit” Colin told the Sunday World this week.

“His predecessor as Permanent Secretary, Richard Pengelly, saw a delegation of Michael Watt's former patients in 2019 but Mr May can't be bothered to see us.

“Zoom meetings are not adequate a point which has been made in an email to Mr May. Zoom meetings are no longer necessary. The pandemic restrictions have gone. Some of us are not prepared to take part in Zoom discussions at all.”

Dr Watt made hundreds of misdiagnoses over two decades in illnesses including stroke, Parkinson's disease, multiple sclerosis and epilepsy in what is developing into the biggest scandal to ever hit the health service.

Of course, relatives would rather be holding to account a Health Minister who has been elected but with Stormont continuing to face a DUP boycott which has left it in stalemate, senior Civil Servants have been tasked with taking on the job of running the country.

Disgraced neurologist Dr Michael Watt

Peter May took charge last October when former minister Robin Swann was removed from post as a consequence of the political situation and the Dr Watt scandal was just one major health headache he has inherited.

Colin says he was alarmed by a response given by Mr May during one Zoom meeting and says he desperately wants to meet in person to pursue the answers he, and other relatives like him, are after.

In 2018 the Department of Health promised that a review would be carried out of all approximately 3,500 patients who died under his care in the NHS between 2008 and 2018 but so far only 44 cases have been reviewed.

Colin Armstrong with a picture of his mum Ruth

Colin told us: “I spoke to Mr May in a virtual meeting on May 23 but his responses to my questions were vague and evasive at best.

“For example, I put it to him that the BBC reported on November 29 last year that an unnamed source had told them that the review of deceased patients - an exercise which has 99 per cent of its work unfinished - was going to be shelved because it was too time-consuming. His response was that he could not comment. No comment is not a denial, is it?

“I suppose that it is easier to reply to questions in that fashion on Zoom; it would be more difficult even for Mr May to avoid direct answers if he were to be confronted by a group of frustrated and unhappy family members in the same room with him.

“We want answers, not evasion. Would Mr May be content with evasion if he were in our position? I don't think so.

“Since the start of 2021 only 44 cases - no more than one per cent of the total - have been examined. What about the remaining 99 per cent?”

Read more Devastated widower demands answers after wife misdiagnosed by disgraced neurologist

George H Smyth who lost his 46-year-old wife Rachel in January 2018 after Dr Watt treated her for Lupus when in fact she had Multiple Sclerosis, is scathing of Mr May for refusing to meet him in person.

He told the Sunday World: “Mr May seems happy to take his seat on the wrong side of history by refusing to meet face to face with the family members of the deceased patients of Michael Watt. “Having been repeatedly informed that Zoom meetings are unacceptable and disrespectful to our loved ones memories, he keeps insisting on offering them.

“When the Michael Watt cover-up is revealed and investigated these shortcomings will be exposed."

Orla Carabine lost her mum Ciss, aged 73, after Dr Watt misdiagnosed her with having a stroke when in fact she had motor neuron disease (MND) despite her telling him she believed that’s what she had because she had nursed her own sister through the terrible illness.

Orla told us: “After many requests to do so, Peter May finally agreed to attend a meeting with the families but only via Zoom, on 23rd May 2023 but he was unable to answer many of the questions put to him by the families.

“He kept stating ‘I am not a medical professional’. I asked him directly if charges are brought against Michael Watt in the future, would he, as Permanent Secretary and his Department, cooperate fully with the PSNI and he assured us that he would.

“However, the PSNI have been in receipt of our loved ones' truly shocking reports from the RCP (Royal College of Physicians since June 2022, and still have not acted.

“I requested an in-person meeting with Peter May recently. Yet again, he declined to meet. The conduct of both Peter May and the PSNI has been absolutely appalling in my opinion.

“They have shown no courtesy or respect whatsoever.”

Northern Ireland Department of Health permanent secretary Peter May

Colin Armstrong and the other relatives believe the cases of the patients who died deserve equal investigation so family members can find out the truth and move on.

“The Department says that the work is complicated and that they need to reflect on what has been done to date,” says Colin.

“But since May 2018 over five thousand living patients have had their cases reviewed. Brett Lockhart K.C. and Professor Hugh Mascie-Taylor produced a nine hundred page report on the Watt affair in four years.

“How is the review of the cases of deceased patients so much more complicated than the recall of the living or Mr Lockhart's inquiry?

“The honest answer is that it isn't more complicated but that it is potentially more embarrassing-more embarrassing, that is, for the Department.

“It is more embarrassing precisely because it involves the dead rather the living. A basic review of those who died would not be that difficult.”

Colin says all they want is the truth.

“We want answers and we want accountability,” he says. “What we have had to date is a cover-up. Not a conspiracy-thriller-style cover-up, but one that has worked through inaction and evasion.

“I am certain that the BBC report last year was accurate. The reporter did hear from a well-placed source that the review was to be shelved. Peter May did not deny the claim because he could not.

“This cover-up should not be allowed to continue. But only journalistic or political or legal pressure-or a combination of all three-will stop the Department's plans.

“I am sure that Peter May will dispute what I have written but if he wants to refute my case he will have to be direct and transparent in his answers in the future; so far he has been neither.”

Steven.moore@sundayworld.com