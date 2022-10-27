Exclusive: MI5 bug heard notorious Special Branch officer admit murdering Catholic cop

A senior security source said a secret bug heard Charlie McCormick admitting he carried out the 1977 killing of Catholic Sergeant Joe Campbell

MI5 bugged the home of a notorious Special Branch officer and secretly recorded him admitting carrying out one of the most controversial murders of the Troubles, the Sunday World has learned.

A senior security source said a secret bug heard RUC Sergeant Charlie McCormick admitting he carried out the 1977 killing of Catholic Sergeant Joe Campbell, whose inquest resumes this week.

“MI5 placed a bug in McCormick’s house,” the source told the Sunday World. “I heard snippets of the recording myself. And I listened to an emotional McCormick admitting that he had killed Sgt Campbell.”

McCormick was later charged with murder but was found not guilty.

The source said: “This was recorded after Sgt Campbell’s death but before Special Branch Sgt Charlie McCormick was arrested and charged with the murder.

“Police officers have told me that had the tape been made available to those investigating the murder, McCormick would never have seen light of day again.”

The bug – which has since been removed from the house – was thought to have been in the kitchen of McCormick’s home near Ballymena.

And if it was in the kitchen there’s every possibility it picked up this reporter’s conversations with McCormick – who died aged 77 in 2014 – as I was a frequent visitor to the house in the mid-eighties to the early nineties after his acquittal where I tried to persuade him to do an on-camera interview for the BBC.

Sgt Joe Campbell

McCormick often hinted that he might one day tell his story. But he never did. He faced trial for the murder of Sgt Campbell in 1981 but was found not guilty.

Father-of-eight Sgt Campbell (49) was shot dead as he closed the gates of his country station in Cushendall, Co Antrim.

McCormick was convicted on 27 charges of armed robbery and possession of firearms and explosives but was later cleared on appeal.

McCormick and his republican informant Tony O’Doherty had been suspected by other police officers of being involved in a series of shootings, using explosives and the robbery of Post Offices and a bank in the Glens of Antrim.

A Special Branch (SB) colleague of McCormick’s – Denis Murray – worked with Sgt Campbell on gathering intelligence on McCormick and O’Doherty but rather than file their intelligence reports in the normal way in the Ballymena SB office, they secretly took them to Belfast.

Retired officer Denis Murray told me: “Joe Campbell and me knew that McCormick and O’Doherty were involved in robberies and other crimes.

“Charlie McCormick had O’Doherty shooting up Portglenone police station to create the impression that the IRA were active in the area. Then he would report to headquarters in Belfast that he had learned of supposed IRA planned attacks in his area.

“He would create fear of these attacks and get out-of-bounds orders in certain areas, meaning no police or soldiers could enter for fear of attack. That’s when he and his informant would do the Post Office and bank robberies.

“It became very predictable.”

The evidence gathered by Sgt Campbell and Denis Murray as well as other police officers was written down on Special Branch report forms and delivered into the hands of operational head of Special Branch Mick Slevin.

This was how they kept their detective work secret from McCormick.

After Sgt Campbell’s murder, Mr Murray expected these intelligence files would be produced to help the murder investigators.

But the files were missing. Some of them did turn up during the murder investigation.

Denis Murray said they were found in black bin liners during a search of a house where McCormick was a lodger for a time after the break-up of his first marriage.

“How did they get there?” he asked. “Those reports made it abundantly clear that Joe Campbell was being targeted for murder.

“And now you tell me there was a taped admission by McCormick in the hands of MI5,” said Mr Murray. “That tape would have been enormously helpful to the murder investigation into Joe Campbell’s killing. It should have been made available.”

But MI5 did not make the tape available and it wasn’t the only time they withheld such potential evidence. A 1982 MI5 surveillance tape at a hayshed in Lurgan in Co Armagh in which police shot dead a teenager, Michael Tighe, was not provided to John Stalker. trigger

Joe Campbell junior told me he believed loyalist killer Robin Jackson pulled the trigger on his father.

He told me he once confronted Robin Jackson along with Sunday World reporter Martin O’Hagan, who was later shot dead by the LVF.

Joe said: “I put it to Jackson that he killed my father and this is how he responded: ‘I am convinced I had nothing to do with that.’ But I still believe he did it.”

He then referred to a crucial section of the report by Police Ombudsman Dr Michael Maguire which pointed the finger of blame at the RUC for failing to conduct an effective investigation of the murder of his father.

The report stated: “The failure of Special Branch to disseminate the highly relevant intelligence, had a profound and adverse impact on the RUC murder investigation and the lives of all parties involved, particularly the Campbell family. This inaction resulted in a delay of more than three years before any semblance of a proper investigation began.”

Denis Murray was one of those who provided that intelligence.

And he is determined not to let the murder of Sgt Campbell rest until there’s a proper exposure of the truth about the manner of his death and the failure of the police to truthfully account for their failings to save him.

“How did our intelligence reports go missing and then end up in bin liners at a house where Charlie McCormick lived?

“Remember these were files we were assured by the head of Special Branch that were being placed in the Chief Constable’s safe. It looks like they we placed elsewhere – perhaps into the hands of the chief suspect in the murder of Joe Campbell.”