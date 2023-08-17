Ex-terror boss Johnny Adair says sex creep Gary ‘Smickers’ Smith was ‘dangerous’

Adair told the Sunday World: “Put a gun in his hand and Smickers is very dangerous.”

Convicted child sex creep Gary ‘Smickers’ Smith was involved in some of the worst sectarian atrocities of the Troubles, loyalist sources have claimed.

And he has been linked by sources to the attack on Catholic council workers who were cut down by machine-gun fire at their depot in 1993.

Two men died and five were wounded in the attack at a cleansing depot on Belfast’s Kennedy Way on October 26, 1993 – three days after the Shankill Bomb atrocity.

Earlier this month, at Kilmarnock Sheriff Court in Scotland, 59-year-old Smith narrowly escaped going to jail when he was convicted of communicating with a 12-year-old boy with a view to having sex with him.

Smith – who has been living in the Ayrshire town for more than a decade – was snared in an undercover police operation aimed at catching dangerous paedophiles on the prowl for innocent children.

The same Smith was a seasoned terrorist in Johnny ‘Mad Dog’ Adair’s notorious UFF ‘C Coy’.

And during his time as a UFF gunman, Gary Smith played a central role in C Coy, which police say was responsible for up to 47 murders. He was suspected of involvement in at least 20 killings.

Adair told the Sunday World: “Put a gun in his hand and Smickers is very dangerous.”

Adair appointed Smith Military Commander of the UFF in the lower Shankill.

Undercover police officers had reported back to RUC HQ that Smith appeared to enjoy being seen with loyalist leader Adair, despite the pair being repeatedly arrested.

On one occasion they were taken for interview to Castlereagh Holding Centre in east Belfast. On their release, Smith complained to Adair he had been badly beaten by one of the detectives.

Weeks later, when Adair and Smith attended a paramilitary trial at Crumlin Road Courthouse, Smith spotted the officer standing in the court lobby with other Special Branch detectives.

Said Adair: “I knew the beating had a negative effect on Smickers and the Special Branch probably spotted it as well. And I wondered if the police would try to target him as a tout.

“I walked straight up to the officer who had assaulted him and in front of his mates I told him he wouldn’t get away with it.”

Johnny 'Mad Dog' Adair and Gary 'Smickers' Smith (R) at Drumcree

He added: “The Branch man – who was a big man – was really embarrassed and so were his mates. But Smickers was delighted.”

Surveillance officers also noted Smith had taken to calling to Adair’s Hazelfield Street home most weekday mornings shortly after 9am. He was constantly at Adair’s side as he journeyed around Belfast.

The cops soon realised Smith was playing a major role in Adair’s ‘C Coy’. And whatever chance they had of turning him tout disappeared when Adair challenged the RUC man who beat him in Castlereagh.

With two of his top killers – Sam ‘Skelly’ McCrory and Stevie ‘Top Gun’ McKeag – behind bars, Adair even drove Smith to the Maze Prison to introduce his new man to them.

Other senior members of Adair’s ‘Inner Council’ – including ‘Skelly’ and Donald Hodgen – were jealous of the trust their boss placed in C Coy’s new kid on the block.

Smith also volunteered to be part of a specialist UFF rocket team which on February 12, 1994, fired a rocket-propelled grenade at Sinn Féin’s Connolly House HQ, causing extensive damage.

Later the same year, Smith ran out of road when he and other members of a UFF active service unit were about to spring an assassination attempt on INLA leader Gino Gallagher at his home in west Belfast.

The loyalist hit squad were holed up in a house in Suffolk when the RUC smashed its way into the property and arrested them.

Adair said: “The RUC had recruited a tout. He had been ordered to remove batteries from a walkie-talkie system.

“But Smickers and the others were just about to leave the house and carry on with the operation when the MSU came in the doors and the windows, arrested everyone and took them to Castlereagh.

“The police claimed on TV that night that C Coy was finished. But within hours, another C Coy operation was carried out and Sir Ronnie Flanagan even attended the scene,” Adair said.

At his trial in February 1995, Smith was sent down for 16 years when he was convicted of conspiracy to murder and possession of weapons.

He was released under the terms of the Good Friday Agreement to continue with his paramilitary activities.

In December 1983, Gary Smith’s brother Stanley confessed to the murder of Sinn Fein vice-President Maire Drumm while she was a patient in the Belfast’s Mater Hospital.

The attack happened in October 1976, when Smith was 16. After confessing to two murders, Stanley Smith also agreed to turn supergrass and gave statements implicating dozens of loyalists in paramilitary crime.

He later withdrew his statements, but received a double life sentence for the two murders. On his release, he beat up a man in the Woodvale area he accused of child sex crimes. As a result, he was the victim of a hammer attack by other UDA men.

Refusing medical treatment, Stanley Smith died later of a heart attack. After his death, it emerged, he had also been suspected of being a paedophile.

After fleeing Belfast 20 years ago with the remnants of Johnny Adair’s infamous ‘C Coy’, Smickers settled in Bolton, before moving to Kilmarnock.

Adair said: “I cut all ties with Smickers 11 years ago. And I’ve had no contact with him since.”

The court heard last week how Smith bombarded his intended target with a series of lewd pictures and messages between September and October 2021.

And after hearing Smith had pleaded guilty to two contraventions of the Sexual Offences Act, the judge handed him three years supervision and placed him on the Sex Offenders Register.

Highlighting his addiction issues, his defence lawyer said Smith consumed two dozen bottles of beer and three grams of cocaine every night.