Ex-paratrooper ‘Soldier O’ who was investigated over Bloody Sunday dies aged 82

Andrew Welsh was a sergeant in the Parachute Regiment that was deployed to the Bogside in Derry on January 30, 1972.

A group led by Fr Edward Daly carrying a mortally wounded protester for treatment on Bloody Sunday

A former paratrooper involved in the events on Bloody Sunday has died aged 82.

Andrew Welsh was a sergeant in the Mortar Platoon of the Parachute Regiment that was deployed to the Bogside in Derry on January 30, 1972.

Thirteen people were killed and more than a dozen injured when paratroopers opened fire on civil rights protesters. A 14th person died in hospital.

According to an obituary in the Daily Telegraph, Mr Welsh died on April 13.

The government twice investigated what happened on Bloody Sunday.

The original Widgery Tribunal was branded a “whitewash” after it concluded the soldiers had been fired on first.

Tony Blair ordered the setting up of the Saville Inquiry in 1998 following public pressure.

Mr Welsh gave evidence in both, taking part in the latter under the pseudonym ‘Sergeant O’.

The soldiers involved claimed they only opened fired after being attacked.

However, the Saville Inquiry found that none of the casualties were posing a threat or doing anything that would have justified their shooting.

Mr Welsh told the Saville probe he identified a man firing a gun from behind a car and returned fire, after which the man appeared to jerk backwards.

He also reported seeing and opening fire on a second gunman, with the person in question again appearing to be thrown backwards.

Lord Saville concluded the former paratrooper had not hit anyone, but Welsh disagreed and went to his death believing he had killed two gunmen.

He later said: “If Lord Saville had accepted that I hit two gunmen, the entire theme of his report — that we just jumped out of our vehicles and started shooting innocent people — was undermined, and [Tony Blair] did not get what he wanted.”

Welsh was awarded the Military Medal, a Queen’s Commendation and a certificate of commendation from the General Officer Commanding of the Army in Northern Ireland.

While he was investigated over Bloody Sunday, it was decided there was not enough evidence to charge him.