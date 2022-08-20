Ex-F1 driver Eddie Irvine’s luxury development on site of shamed school fails to sell

Racing ace does not have the formula for selling

EDDIE Irvine’s multi-million pound apartment development on the site of the school where Northern Ireland’s most evil paedophile taught is failing

to sell two years after it was finished.

The former F1 driver paid a fortune for the then-107-year-old Bangor Grammar School in 2012 – where serial child abuser Dr Lindsay Brown

spent years as vice-principal while abusing pupils.

Newtownards native Eddie (55) kept most of the features of the original school building when he turned it into six apartments and three townhouses.

Two of the flats are one the site of the double-level office where Brown, now 81, was based – and where we can reveal he preyed on young lads.

He held religious and sex-education lessons in the former classroom.

Brown had a basement under his main classroom where a source said he would invite vulnerable kids for extra-curricular “art lessons” and

heart-to-hearts about religion and sex.

A local source said: “These flats have been on sale for two years and just aren’t selling.

“They’re expensive, but the spectre of Brown looms large over that school site and a lot of people in Bangor know two of those flats are on the site of his old classroom and basement.

“A lot of people coming to tour the flats on viewings won’t be aware, but a lot of locals are, and these places just aren’t selling.

“For people who do know about the budling’s history, it would be creepy to shell out a small fortune on a flat that was the base of one of Northern

Ireland’s most notorious paedophiles.”

Eddie has sold two of the three townhouses he built on the site of the Crosby House section of Bangor Grammar School.

One of them is being resold for £365,000.

All six of the apartments and one of the other three townhouses are still for sale – but estate agents working for the development have last week

been calling prospective buyers desperately offering up to £140,000 below the asking price.

One source said: “They started out confident these spots would be selling for £400,000 and £300,000 – and they are still listed online at that

price.

“But the estate agent has now been saying they would let £300,000 flats for £260,000.

“They may still be on sale online at the asking price, but they’re not getting those offers clearly.”

Eddie has kept the Crosby House name for the development.

The six flats that have sat unsold since they went on the market in September 2020 are going for between £300,000 to £400,000.

It comes after the lowest-price flats of £300,000 were originally listed for £335,000.

A local said: “It’s bizarre a one-bed flat in that development is the same price as one of the townhouses, and the prices are obviously not

doing Eddie any favours with this development.”

Despite signs Eddie – who went to Regents House school in Newtownards – is being hit by a predicted house price bubble bursting amid spiralling

living costs, he has been living it up over the past year.

His Instagram is filled with snaps of him boozing with pals, taking trips on planes and private jets, climbing in and out of luxury sports cars

and building his dream home in the Exuma Cays – an island in the Bahamas he is believed to have spent £1million buying.

A source said: “Eddie is worth millions, so these sales issues back in Bangor are just an irritating thorn in his side for him that won’t put a

dent in his property fortune.

Sign outside Bangor Apartments

“He’s living the carefree bachelor lifestyle he always has.”

Paedophile Lindsay Brown – who also lived yards from Bangor Grammar School with his wife and daughter – last August admitted fresh historic sexual abuse allegations and will be back in court in October for sentencing.

The pensioner was handed a seven-year sentence in 2008 for sexually abusing boys aged between 11 and 13.

Abuse of the pupils occurred between 1968 and 1981 and took place mainly at school summer camps.

After completing his sentence, the convicted sex offender moved to France to living in the Pirou area of Normandy.

Following fresh allegations of historic abuse, a European Arrest Warrant was issued and Brown was apprehended at Manchester Airport in October 2020, returned to Northern Ireland and remanded at Maghaberry.

He appeared at Belfast Crown Court via a video link with the prison, where he admitted six separate charges of indecent assault.

After confirming he could see and hear the proceedings, Brown was charged with indecently assaulting a male on dates between May 1978 and

September 1978.

He was asked to enter his plea, and after a brief pause, the former teacher replied “guilty”.

Brown was then charged with, and admitted, five charges of a similar nature dating between August 1974 and July 1979.

Prosecuting barrister Laura Ivers handed Judge Stephen Fowler QC a copy of Brown’s criminal record and said “there is a history of offending in and around the same timeframe”.

The Belfast Recorder said he wanted all reports including Victim Impact Statements submitted ahead of sentencing, which he set for October 12.

Judge Fowler concluded the hearing by remanding Brown into continued custody.

When he was sentenced in 2008 for the abuse of nine boys, Judge Peter Gibson described the then-57-year-old as “evil” and “a danger to young boys”.

Crosby House Apartments in Bangor have dropped in price.

Brown had persistently denied a catalogue of sex offences against boys dating back to 1968 throughout his three week trial – then admitted to a

prison probation officer he abused boys.

Many of the victims of Brown’s abuse and their families were in court to hear Judge Gibson tell the former teacher he had shown no remorse for

what he had done to them.

They also pledged to keep up their fight to force Bangor Grammar School to explain how Brown was able to carry on abusing pupils over a prolonged period.

Judge Gibson told Brown he had “grossly abused your trust in an evil and distasteful manner”.

He said Brown had “groomed the boys for sexual abuse out of his intimate knowledge of them and their families” and his prison sentence was meant to “punish, protect and hopefully deter” others.

Judge Gibson said Brown’s nine victims, aged between 11 and 13, said they felt “petrified, frightened, terrified, shocked, disgusted and confused”

when abused.

For 13 years between September 1968 and September 1981 the former vice principal at one of the north’s top schools preyed on boys in his care.

The court heard the “Jekyll and Hyde” pervert used religion and the esteem he was held in at school, in church and community as a cloak of

respectability to prey on young boys.

Brown’s assaults took place during summer camps at Castlerock during induction course for the top grammar school, once during a ferry trip to Liverpool and at a swimming pool.

Some boys were sexually abused after being ordered to his bedroom for allegedly misbehaving.

He would make them lie beside him on his bed as he touched their private parts.

One boy who threatened to tell his father was told by Brown he would tell his father he was a bad boy at camp.

Another was sexually abused at a swimming pool after going to Brown for help because he was terrified of a swimming test.

Brown, a founder member of the Scripture Union and a stalwart of the Presbyterian Church would also talk openly about sex acts, to boys

during religion classes.

One man, assaulted by Brown at a swimming pool when he was 12, said: “The people here today are not the only ones assaulted by Brown. There are lots out there.

“I would say to them to come forward. I am not ashamed of what happened to me and I will tell anyone that. It’s the stigma and shame that prevents

people from coming forward.

“But it’s Lindsay Brown's stigma and shame and anyone else who was abused by him should never forget that and speak out.”