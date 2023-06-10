Emergency services attend shed fire in Poyntzpass
The road has been closed to motorists and local diversions are in place.
Emergency services are dealing with a shed fire in Poyntzpass with motorists advised that diversions are in place.
A Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service (NIFRS) said it is currently in attendance at a fire in a shed at 44 Lisraw Road, Poyntzpass.
"Fire Appliances from Portadown, Armagh, Banbridge, Newry, Rathfriland and Lurgan, along with specialist appliances from Knock, Pomeroy, Warrenpoint and Lisburn are in attendance,” a spokesperson added.
Police are also attendance at the shed fire to help with traffic control, as firefighters tackle the blaze.
The road has been closed to motorists and local diversions are in place.
Please seek an alternative route for your journey at this time, the PSNI said.
Today's Headlines
'givin' it socks' | Niall Horan’s hilarious lesson on how to be Irish has US TV audiences in stitches
rank attack | Drunken Irish tourist fined €20k for breaking taxi driver’s ribs in Canary Island assault
'clear message' | Thousands of people protest housing crisis in ‘Raise the Roof’ rally in Cork
life of crime | Mum of Hutch relative Christopher Coakley made ‘great efforts’ to keep him out of trouble
tangled web | David Haye's girlfriend Sian Osborne takes new swipe at Una Healy in wake of ‘throuple’
'admired' | Tributes paid to GAA and Cork legend Teddy McCarthy at funeral
'no reply' | Woman accused of holding crime cash in bank accounts using bogus IDs remanded
large blaze | Emergency services attend shed fire in Poyntzpass
concerns | Dundalk man charged with stabbing man who needed ‘emergency heart surgery’ denied bail
trying the knot | Rob Kearney and Jess Redden join celebrity guests as brother Dave gets married