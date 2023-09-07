East Belfast UVF’s crime empire on verge of collapse after series of major drugs raids

‘Rival dealers have set up in the east which would have been unheard of’

SHOW OF STRENGTH: Masked loyalists march through Pitt Park in east Belfast in February 2021

Cracks are appearing in the once-impenetrable organised crime gang as members become increasingly disillusioned with the leadership.

Coupled with a series of successful raids by the Paramilitary Crime Task Force, the mob is on the verge of disintegration.

East Belfast UVF, allegedly lead by Stephen ‘Mackers’ Matthews — who denies membership of the UVF and involvement in criminal activity — has become one of the most prolific criminal organisations in the country.

But this is a gang which has been run with ruthless efficiency.

Nothing moved in the east of the city without its knowledge.

BAIL: Stephen ‘Mackers’ Matthews

Any drug dealer trying to move in on the terror faction’s patch was dealt with in a ruthless fashion.

East Belfast UVF had an iron grip on the drugs trade and, despite fraying at the edges, remains the dominant force in that part of Belfast.

But with Matthews awaiting trial on criminal charges relating to an alleged UVF show of strength in the Pitt Park area in February 2021, his influence and control has waned, according to sources.

An estimated 40 masked men took to the streets as part of an internal feud. Matthews (60), his son David (37) and Derek Lammey (58) were charged with unlawful assembly and harassment.

Charges against David, who was recently married at a lavish ceremony at the Galgorm Spa resort, were withdrawn.

His father Stephen was barred from entering east Belfast as part of his bail conditions for much of the time that he had faced charges.

A source has claimed his absence loosened his influence on the organisation, with a number of one-time close allies going their own way.

The fallout from the murder of prominent loyalist Ian Ogle in 2019 has also contributed to his waning influence.

KILLED: Ian Ogle

Five people – four men and a woman – are facing charges in relation to the killing which saw Ogle beaten to death on the street close to his home.

There was also speculation that Matthews was looking for a way out. He has a holiday home in Benidorm and it was rumoured he was considering retiring to a life in the Spanish sun.

His once close relationship with right-hand man David McConnell and trusted sidekick Mark Sewell – who is facing charges in relation to the Ogle murder – turned sour.

McConnell was stood down after he was found to have been dealing drugs on the side. He was allowed to remain inside the organisation but he was effectively stood down.

Formerly accused of rape – a charge later dropped – and breaking and entering, McConnell is now a peripheral figure and spends much of his time in Scotland where he has a child to his current partner.

East Belfast rakes in a fortune from the drugs trade and with such vast wealth on offer, a number of members have taken advantage of the uncertainty at leadership level and struck out on their own.

There is also the fear that alleged close ties with Matthews marks them out for attention from the Task Force.

A series of high-profile police successes have heaped pressure on East Belfast UVF leadership.

A near £600,000 seizure of herbal cannabis in Belfast docks in August last year lifted the lid on the extent of East Belfast’s operations.

The drugs were discovered when cops stopped a flat-bed lorry. Initial searches uncovered a large cache but acting on information received, they returned to the vehicle and uncovered another stash hidden in a concealed compartment.

Not all the drugs were bound for East Belfast but it raised fears that there was an informant within the group.

Police show a huge drugs haul seized at Belfast harbour in February

Only a handful of people knew the details of the shipment which, when seized, left the gang with a huge financial headache.

“Mackers has been an absent landlord because of the charges he’s facing,” said our source. “That and the pressure from the peelers has added to the pressure.

“An element of trust has disappeared. A number of rival dealers have set up in the east which would have been unheard of only a few years ago.”

He said close ties with Dublin-based organised crime gangs including the Kinahan cartel have added to the pressure.

“There are those who are not happy dealing with southern gangs, they see it as an added risk and with the pressure the Kinahans are under it can only bring added police attention.

“Despite the money they’re still making there’s no doubt they’re not the top dogs they once were.”