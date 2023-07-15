DUP under fire for failing to honour opposition to contentious legacy legislation

The legislation would effectively result in an amnesty for anyone who committed a conflict-related crime, including murder

The DUP has come under fire for failing to honour its commitment to oppose contentious legacy legislation.

Despite being a signatory to a Declaration of Opposition supported by every political party across Ireland, DUP peers voted down an amendment which would have allowed inquests to go ahead.

Baroness O’Loan, a former Police Ombudsman and a vocal opponent to the legislation, put forward an amendment which would have seen inquests to proceed.

But despite pledges of opposition to the legislation, DUP peers including Nigel Dodds and former First Minister Arlene Foster, helped vote it down.

The Legacy Bill has been before the House of Lords in recent weeks and is now one step closer to passing into law after an attempt to remove one of the most controversial elements of the bill fell short.

Baroness Nuala O'Loan

The bill would effectively result in an amnesty for anyone who committed a conflict-related crime, including murder.

It would also shut off all legal redress for victims and their families, including inquests.

Some families have been waiting half a century for inquests into the deaths of their loved ones.

It would shut all inquests, even those currently underway. Unless they are brought to a conclusion before a government deadline of May 24 next year they will be halted.

The DUP’s stance has been slammed by victims campaigner Raymond McCord who called on party leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson to discipline the errant Lords.

“My experience over the years of the DUP, with the rare exception, has been nothing but broken promises and silence,” he said.

“Sir Jeffrey Donaldson signed a document along with political figures from every party in Westminster rejecting the Legacy/Amnesty Bill. I have that document.”

Former Labour Party minister and ardent Brexiteer Kate Hoey also voted against retaining the inquests as did Ulster Unonist peer Lord Logan and historian Lord Bew.

“They should hang their heads in shame,” said Mr McCord.

“We know unionism lacks leadership – now we can see that it lacks a backbone too. A total betrayal to victims and their families and once again by politicians who have one interest; themselves.”

He said the campaign to defeat the legislation would continue.

“We the victims thank Dame Nuala O’Loan for continuing to listen to the victims and stand with us. Our battle against the Legacy Bill is certainly not over.

“The Conservatives betrayed the DUP, yet the DUP still vote alongside them. Victims have more courage, fight and determination than all those in Westminster and we will continue to show it.”

Kathy McIlvenny, whose nephew Craig McCausland was murdered by the UVF in 2005, said she was not surprised.

Her family is still waiting for a date for an inquest and she admits time is running out.

“We all know what the government is trying to do and that is brush what happened here under the carpet.”

Craig, a father of one, was shot dead at his Dhu Varren home in the Woodvale area of the city when gunmen from the UVF’s B Company kicked in the front door. No one has been charged in connection with his death.

“These are basic rights, the right to an inquest, which we are being denied,” added his aunt.

“It makes me sick to the pit of my stomach to think the people who carried out Craig’s murder and those who killed many others are going to be given immunity.”

The DUP was contacted for comment but none was provided.