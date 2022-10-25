Dublin cartel threaten UDA boss with ‘holocaust’ war after claims loyalist robbed gun stash

They even warned his gang’s retribution on the Shankill would be worse than Vladimir Putin’s war on Ukraine

Dublin gangsters have warned UDA boss Mo Courtney he’ll be ‘Putin’ his place for robbing them of a stash of guns, we can reveal.

The crazed cartel thugs also threatened to wage a ‘holocaust’ war on Courtney and the rest of the Shankill UDA.

Threats and warnings were issued after it was claimed Courtney and his new top dealer ‘stroked’ a cache of guns from the cross-border drugs cartel.

An outrageous voice note threat sent to Courtney and others from the Dublin gang warned of apocalyptic consequences if the UDA tried to take revenge for “punishment” already dished for robbing them of their guns.

It’s not clear exactly what that “punishment” was but a severe beating has already been meted out to a Shankill man who apparently gave up the weapons to the UDA in return for a few grammes of cocaine.

They even warned his gang’s retribution on the Shankill would be worse than Vladimir Putin’s war on Ukraine.

The completely over-the-top threat warned Courtney and the UDA on the Shankill would witness a “holocaust war” and that the whole lower Shankill estate would “be gone” and turned into a car park.

The deranged gangster warned to the UDA to “take their punishment” because they had “robbed” them.

But we can reveal reports that Courtney has gone into hiding are wide of the mark and instead the convicted killer is standing his ground, telling pals the ‘old dog’ is ready for one last stand.

But his new big-time drug dealer – dubbed the ‘New Mr P’ – is “absolutely terrified,” according to well-placed sources.

And we can reveal the simmering feud is threatening to bring a faction of East Belfast UVF into conflict with the West Belfast UDA.

Rapist: Gerry Verner

A source has claimed notorious rapist Gerry ‘Vermin’ Verner, who’s closely aligned with East Belfast UVF, is believed to be behind the torturing of the Shankill man who it’s claimed had been looking after the guns for the Dublin-linked gangsters.

The vulnerable man is a known drug user and had been bullied into keeping the weapons for the Dublin gang.

There were reports last night that one gun had already been returned and Courtney is negotiating with Verner in east Belfast over the other one with cocaine being used as leverage in the deal.

Images of the man’s badly swollen and battered face were shared on social media along with claims Courtney and his most lucrative drug dealer had gone to ground in fear. It’s claimed he was tortured by Verner’s gang who wanted to know who stole the weapons.

“They gave that lad a really bad beating to find out who had robbed the weapons,” said a source.

“It seems Mo Courtney sent (name removed) round to his house with some ‘free drugs’ and took the weapons in exchange.

“Verner’s gang, backed by the Dublin boys, went looking for their gear but when they found it missing they laid into (name removed) and tortured him to find out who the thieves were.

“This guy they battered is a nobody, a vulnerable person really who takes drugs and was used by the gang because he could be easily threatened into storing stuff and would be too scared to go to the police.”

Torturing people is Gerry Verner’s speciality. The convicted rapist, who is protected by East Belfast UVF, has assaulted multiple women and once threatened to chop off the fingers of one female victim who he’d tied to a chair.

Two months ago we reported how Verner had done a runner from an east Belfast park after he turned up with a gang armed with bats for a fight with hardman and UVF scourge James ‘Hammy’ Hamilton.

Guns were pulled that day and once man was left needing hospital treatment after Verner fled and left his mates to take a kicking. Police reported one man had been beaten over the head with a firearm.

That incident has nothing to do with the new brewing feud which has now put Verner in the firing line of West Belfast UDA.

“The UDA have long had it in for Vermin Verner,” said a source. “It was the UDA who put him out of north Belfast because of his convictions for rape and other sex attacks of women.

“Nobody could believe East Belfast UVF gave him protection when he got put out of north Belfast. He must be a good earner for them because there’s no other reason loyalist paramilitaries would give a safe haven to a repeat sex offender like that.

“The UDA would love to have a go at Verner but they know it could bring into conflict with East Belfast UVF. And now it seems it could bring them into a war with some Dublin gangsters.”

The voice threat has apparently not scared Courtney and sources say the 59-year-old paramilitary chief is ready for one last battle.

“Mo Courtney has the backing of a heavily armed paramilitary gang in the West Belfast UDA which has killed many times before,” said a loyalist source.

“Everyone’s saying Mo is running scared but he’s like General Custer and he’s ready for one last stand. He’s a convicted killer and the old dog is ready for one last big battle.”

Courtney, who served eight years for the manslaughter of Alan ‘Bucky’ McCullough, was once a close associate of Johnny ‘Mad Dog’ Adair before Adair was exiled to Scotland.

Courtney remained in Belfast and took control of the Lower Shankill, making a fortune from lucrative drug rackets.

“Mo is well protected in the Shankill so he’s not losing much sleep about these threats. He’s seen plenty of action back in the day with Johnny Adair.

“He’s lived through countless feuds and threats so he knows what to do when these disputes break out.

“But his new drug dealer, the guy he brought in to replace Mr P, is sh***ing himself. He’s not used to feuding with rival gangsters.

“If the reports are right it was the drug dealer Mo sent round to get the weapons by giving out free drugs and now he’s absolutely terrified the Dublin boys or Gerry Verner’s gang is going to get him.”

Mo Courtney has been looking for new drug dealers to replace a number of major money-making criminals who have either been jailed or fled the country in recent years.

Recently we reported Courtney had found his new ‘Mr P’ to replace David ‘Dee’ Jenkins. Jenkins was the terror group’s cocaine kingpin and told the Sunday World he had been raking in £500,000 a month from selling drugs on an industrial scale.

Jenkins ran an online drugs network under the name ‘Mr P’ but fled Northern Ireland in March after being told the loyalist crime gang planned to kill him.

As reported in this paper several times Gerry Verner – known as ‘Vermin’ because of his sick sex attacks on women – was put out of north Belfast by the UDA because of his crimes.

But while in prison he struck up a relationship with a leading loyalist who helped set him up in a flat beside his own in Inverary Avenue in the Sydenham area of the city.

The UVF guaranteed Verner’s protection when he got out of prison earlier this year – having been returned to serve out his sex sentence because he’d breached regulations by mixing with drug dealers when he was released for the first time.

Verner was jailed for a minimum of seven years in 2012 for raping, falsely imprisoning, beating up and threatening to kill his 19-year-old victim.

Verner (33) subjected the teenager to a terrifying “10 minutes of honesty” interrogation during which he threatened to cut off a finger for every lie she told.

