Drugs and petrol bombs linked to loyalist gangland feud seized by police

Drugs and petrol bombs linked to loyalist gangland feud have been seized by police in Newtownards.

Class A drugs were discovered in a series of searches at Weavers Grange on the West Winds estate in the Co Down town.

The cul-de-sac was at the epicentre of the two and a half week feud which ripped through the town and across North Down over the last two and a half weeks.

This is where alleged gang boss Adrian Price planned to make his last stand with a number of men bunkered down in houses in the area last weekend.

The searches, involving detectives from the Paramilitary Crime Task Force, took place on Friday evening.

Officers seized a quantity of suspected Class A drugs from a house in the first search.

During a subsequent search of nearby wasteland, police recovered a number of suspected petrol bombs.

The feud has fizzled out with an estimated 30 families having left the area after pressure from the rival North Down UFF in Bangor.

Price was forced to quit the area and is believed to be holed up in Belfast under te protection of an organised crime boss.

Police said the searches were part of an investigation into "criminal activity linked to a feud between drugs gangs in north [County] Down".

"I want to reassure the community that we are continuing to prioritise this ongoing investigation and working to bring perpetrators to justice," Det Insp Corrigan said.

On Thursday night a crowd of more than 50 men removed paramilitary insignia from the housing development.

It came amid several days of disorder in the Ards and north Down area linked to the feud between rival loyalist factions previously associated with the Ulster Defence Association (UDA).