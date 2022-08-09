under control | 

Dozens of firefighters battle blaze in Portrush, Co Antrim

The fire service asked members of the public to stay away from the area whilst firefighting operations continue.
Fire at Dunluce Centre in Portrush. Credit: Causeway Coast Community

Niamh CampbellSunday World

Nearly 50 firefighters were called to the scene of a large fire that broke out in Portrush, Co Antrim on Monday night.

The Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service responded to reports of a fire at the Dunluce Centre in the town at 8.30pm on Monday evening.

By 10pm, there were still six fire appliances in attendance – two from Portrush, two from Coleraine, one from Portstewart and one from Ballymoney.

Ulster Unionist councillor Norman Hillis, who visited the scene, told BBC News NI there had been concerns about the Dunluce Centre for some time.

He said: "There has been anti-social behaviour. That has been ongoing for a number of years and we have had issues before about securing the premises."

Mr Hillis added that it appeared the fire "had been contained quite quickly."

Operations at the site started to be scaled back from around 11pm.

Video of the fire circulating on social media showed a large amount of smoke coming from the empty building.


