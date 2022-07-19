Down man dies following tragic pool accident in Mallorca, Spain

Mr Hanna was a past pupil of Banbridge Academy and an avid Rangers FC fan

A Co Down man has died following a “tragic accident” in Spain on Sunday.

David Hanna is reported to have passed away after fainting while swimming in the pool of the four-star Globales Palmanova Hotel in Mallorca.

According to The Sun, police and paramedics tried to revive the 53-year-old when they reached the scene and took over from lifeguards, but were unable to save him.

He was pronounced dead before his body was taken away for a post-mortem.

In an emotional social media post, one of Mr Hanna’s daughters wrote: “My heart is in a million pieces and I can’t believe I’m writing this post... on the first day of my dad’s well deserved holiday in Majorca, he passed away due to a tragic accident.

“We couldn’t have asked for a better dad and best friend rolled into one. Anyone who knew my dad knows how amazing he truly was and he will be missed by so many. My heart hurts so much and I still can’t believe this has happened, it doesn’t feel real.”

Mr Hanna was a past pupil of Banbridge Academy and an avid Rangers FC fan. Many of his former school’s alumni also shared their online condolences for his passing.

The Banbridge dad’s death is the latest in a string of tragedies involving people from Northern Ireland that have occurred in Spain in recent months.

It comes a month after the passing of six-year-old Rangers fan Corey Aughey, who also fell into a pool in Mallorca on the first day of his family holiday and spent three days on life support in intensive care.

The north Belfast boy eventually died due to health complications.

His family have since said that they are “overwhelmed” by the community support since the tragedy, with a fundraising page managing to gather over £21,000 to help fly the child’s remains home.

Earlier in June, another Belfast child further died after drowning in a pool in Benidorm.

Nineteen-month-old Freddie Joseph Briggs had just relocated with his family from west Belfast to Alicante.

A fundraising page was also set up for Freddie, with his parents describing him as “beautiful” and “perfect”.

At the time of publication, the page has raised £13,386.

On June 27, Tyrone GAA hurling star Damian Casey also passed away suddenly at a hotel in Spain.

The 28-year-old had been in the country for a wedding the next day, in which he is understood to have been a groomsman.