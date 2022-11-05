Dopey killer back in jail after mowing down OAP on his bike while high on drugs

Samuel ‘Davy’ Cummins had been out on licence having served a life sentence for the savage murder of 26-year-old Guy Harper.

Vicious killer Samuel ‘Davy’ Cummins is back behind bars after smashing a pensioner on his bike while high on drugs, the Sunday World can reveal.

Cummins had been out on licence having served a life sentence for the savage murder of 26-year-old Guy Harper.

Tragically, Guy Harper’s respected teacher dad, Joel, took his own life a year after his son’s murder. During Cummins’ sentencing hearing, the judge stated how Joel Harper had been unable to live with the senseless brutality of the murder of his son.

Forty-two-year-old Cummins had been living in a Thompson House, a probation-approved hostel in Belfast, after initially being moved to the relaxed prison regime of Burren House in North Belfast, in preparation for his permanent release.

But just a few weeks into getting his freedom back the hulking thug, who goes by his middle name David these days, knocked an elderly woman flying as he flew down the Antrim Road on the pavement on his mountain bike.

Sources say Cummins, who has been returned to prison before after being caught taking drugs while out on weekend release, was lucky not to have killed the OAP.

“He was racing down the road but he was off his head and couldn’t see where he was going properly on his mountain bike,” said a source from Thompson House.

“He nearly killed the poor woman. It was an accident obviously but one that could have been avoided.

"But it wasn’t the fact he had the accident that got him sent back it was the fact that when they tested him straight afterwards for drugs they found he was completely stoned on diazepam.

“He’d taken a load of loyalist blues and was out of his mind. He should never have been riding a bike.

Guy Harper

“Cummins is an idiot. He can’t help himself. He could have been out years ago if he’d behaved himself but he just can’t stop taking drugs.

“He must like Maghaberry or something because that’s where he’s going to be for the next year at least. He just can’t be trusted on the outside.”

Cummins murdered straight A student, and part-time male-model, Guy Harper in a sickening and cowardly attack outside a Portrush nightclub in 2000.

Cummins, who was 20-years-old at the time, smashed the head of 26-year-old Guy Harper repeatedly into the ground and kicked and stamped on his head during the brutal attack which saw two other men involved convicted of assault.

At his trial it emerged Mr Harper had been attacked by one of Cummins thuggish mates but the murder victim soon got the better of him and it took Cummins and others to wade in to win the ‘fight’.

Cummins was sentenced to a minimum 15-year sentence in 2002 and has had several chances to show he’s fit to be released but has wasted them by consistently taking drugs.

In 2015 he had an extra ten months added onto his sentence after he was caught smuggling a stash of illegal drugs back into the prison having returned from weekend leave.

The dopey killer, who had been due for release later that year, took 32 tablets and it was no surprise when prison staff became suspicious when he returned to Maghaberry, clearly off his head.

He was searched at the prison having been out to visit family and appeared unsteady on his feet, while his lips and tongue were blue, a court was told.

He was searched and when he was asked to remove his underwear, a package fell to the floor. Two further packages were also found.

The court heard the drugs were cannabis resin, herbal cannabis, 618 diazepam tablets and 810 phenazepam tablets.

Cummins is the brother of notorious Coleraine drug dealer Russell Cummins who fled the Co Derry town after the UDA blamed him for dealing the drugs that killed Lindsey Boyd in his home in 2020 – a claim he has refuted.

Guy Harper (pictured age 25) with his father Joel.

During Samuel David Cummins 2001 trial for murder the grisly barbarity of his shocking behaviour was detailed.

The court heard how Guy Harper’s head was repeatedly stamped on and kicked at as he lay unconscious and defenceless on the road outside the popular Kelly’s nightclub in the seaside town of Portrush.

They heard one witness describe how a group of men took it in turns to kick at Guy’s prone head and body “like a pack of animals” and how each one of the assailants was trying to outdo the other.

Then, Cummins stepped forward to “bend over the deceased, grab him by the hair and, with all his force, smash his face into the road around three times while the others continued to kick him”.

A number of witnesses said Cummins seemed to be the main aggressor, with one witness telling the jury he saw him continue to lash out “for 15 seconds after the others had stopped.”

Another witness said that he specifically watched Cummins as “he was doing more harm to the fella on the ground”.

Despite being rushed to nearby Coleraine Hospital, Guy died the next day from the severe head and brain injuries he sustained.

Chief Justice Sir Brian Kerr described the killer as a remorseless murderer who battered club reveller Guy Harper to death in a “wanton act of barbarity”, plunging his victim’s father into the depths of suicidal despair.

Unable to cope with his only son’s brutal murder, former primary school teacher Joel Harper ended his life at the picturesque cliffs at Ramore Head in his hometown of Portrush in September 2002, just over a year after a jury had convicted Cummins of the March 2000 killing.

During his sentencing remarks, Sir Brian Kerr revealed that when Mr Harper had put his thoughts and feelings on paper, he had referred to “his continuing grief and his difficulty in observing his wife’s constant grief”.

Sir Brian added that at times the father-of-two had written that he suffered “feelings of hatred for his son’s killer and he has had suicidal thoughts”.

Speaking to the Sunday World in 2004 Gladys Harper said: “I am serving a life sentence after what he has done. I lost my son and then I lost my husband, too. It was more than my husband could take.”