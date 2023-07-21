Donal MacIntyre releases chilling footage of storm drain where Noah Donohoe’s body found

He filmed inside the dark four-metre tunnel near Northwood Road in north Belfast where the teenager’s body was found on June 27, 2020

Crime investigator Donal MacIntyre has released chilling footage of the storm drain where Belfast schoolboy Noah Donohoe may have spent his final moments.

The criminologist has been conducting an independent review into the investigation of the 14-year-old’s death, backed by a crowdfunding appeal which has so far raised more than £106,000.

In an update he filmed inside the dark four-metre tunnel near Northwood Road in north Belfast where the teenager’s body was found on June 27, 2020 after a six-day search.

Noah had left his home in Fitzroy Avenue in south Belfast at around 5.30pm the previous Sunday and in one of the last sightings of the St Malachy’s pupil he was naked on his bike. His remains were found almost a kilometre into the storm drain.

This is the storm drain Noah entered to his death. It was open? Who took off the lock? The dept of Infrastructure will not face manslaughter charges because someone cut off the lock to the storm drain affording Noah access? Who? Why?#noah#Belfast #noahsarmy pic.twitter.com/XnPOCTQSTb — donalmacintyre (@donalmacintyre) July 15, 2023

“He passed through these very waters. Imagine in the dark a 14-year-old boy naked negotiating this,” says Donal.

“How did he travel 950 metres down this drain? Could Noah have floated down unconscious?

“Those are among the questions for our investigators.”

The independent review team includes Andy Crocker, a former senior officer with the UK Serious Crime Squad, who investigated the murder of Milly Dowler.

The team revealed recently that footage of Noah leaving his home 14 hours before his disappearance, at 3.30am for 35 minutes, had only been revealed to mum Fiona’s legal team by the PSNI more than two years after the teenager’s death. The footage shows him returning home barefoot and soaking wet.

A jury inquest is expected to take place later this year and investigator Donal plans to release a documentary about his team’s findings after the legal proceedings have concluded.

His online updates have posed a series of questions about the original PSNI search for Noah and its investigation into his death.

He has raised the issue of whether water samples were taken from the area where he was found.

“One of the things a pathologist could do was take a sample of water in the lungs or the stomach and perhaps compare it with a sample of water taken at the scene where Noah was found in the storm drain,” says Donal.

“That would be able to confirm that Noah drowned as the pathologist stated and the coroner believes, where he was found.

“You can say this water is in his stomach, it is in his lungs, it is the same as the water where he was found.

“So, the question is was a sample taken from the water Noah was found in? Was it saltwater, was it fresh water, was it a mixture of both?”

He says the state of the teenager’s body could provide key information about his final days and hours.

“That gives us a window into when Noah might have died,” he said.

The team will also consider if curbs on PSNI overtime could have had an impact on the tragic outcome of the case.

“The bedrock of any good investigation is of course a plethora of very good questions and that’s our job,” says Donal.