Doctor arrested and facing deportation after using uni money to help ill relative

A doctor has been arrested and is facing deportation from Northern Ireland after he ran out of money to pay for his course at Queen’s University.

Doctor Ebrima Jallow, who is from Gambia in Africa, had been studying at the Belfast university since September 2021.

However, after a relative became ill, he had to use money which was funding his studies to pay for their care and was unable to keep up with the university fees.

He now faces being deported back home to Gambia, where he claims to have previously suffered discrimination.

Dr Jallow (37) originally came to Northern Ireland on a student visa which was sponsored by Queen’s, but he has been unable to secure another financial sponsor to allow him to remain on his course.

Alongside his studies, Dr Jallow had also been working as a care assistant and, as required, was registered with the Northern Ireland Social Care Council (NISCC).

Dr Jallow was described by his employers as an “intelligent, enthusiastic and committed worker”. However, because he came here on a student visa, which has now expired as result of his leaving the course at Queen’s, he is no longer allowed to work here.

His registration with NISCC has been suspended and following his arrest, Dr Jallow is currently on “asylum bail” as he awaits a decision on whether he will be allowed to stay in Northern Ireland.

Details of Dr Jallow’s case emerged after he appealed his NISCC suspension at the Care Tribunal, which hears appeals against decisions relating to the regulation of the care sector.

The appeal hearing was told Dr Jallow qualified as a doctor in Cuba before returning to work in Gambia.

He and his wife then came to Northern Ireland to study at Queen’s. His wife is still a student at the university and the couple live in the Stranmillis area of Belfast. He told the Care Tribunal hearing he had been using “family money” to pay for the course.

However, after his relative fell ill, Dr Jallow used his university money to help pay for their care.

As a result, he was unable to pay the university fees and could not find another sponsor.

The hearing was told Dr Jallow had been continuing to work as a care assistant to save money, but had to stop when he was arrested.

Despite his evidence at the hearing, Dr Jallow’s appeal against the NISCC suspension was dismissed.

In their ruling, the tribunal panel said they had “no powers” to overturn the NISCC decision because Dr Jallow did not have a valid visa to work in the UK.

However, the panel praised Dr Jallow and indicated they would support his application for asylum.

“It was clear from the personal references... that there were absolutely no issues whatsoever about Dr Jallow being an intelligent, enthusiastic and committed worker in the care homes and the hospitals in which he was employed,” their ruling stated.

The panel also said the NISCC “raised no issues” about Dr Jallow’s fitness to work in a health and care setting other than his lack of a visa.

“It is unusual to see a qualified medical doctor working in a position of a care worker and that could only be of benefit to the care industry in Northern Ireland.

“Though we have no jurisdiction over the case, as it would be against public policy to allow Dr Jallow to work without Home Office approval and a work visa for this jurisdiction, we found Dr Jallow to be an honest and forthright witness in his own cause.

“He was clearly a man who was trying to work to make a life for his family and we applaud his work ethic.

“He told us a little bit about the discrimination he faced in his home country and we are saddened to hear about the difficulties he suffered.

“If Dr Jallow was to be successful in his asylum application, then this tribunal would wholeheartedly recommend him as a worker in the care industry in this jurisdiction.”