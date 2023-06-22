DJ Carolyn Stewart’s cooking up new career with her spicy Jamaican food range

Carolyn’s put her heart and soul into Totally Hot’s award-winning range of pickles and chutneys which started at her kitchen table

Some of DJ Carolyn Stewart's creations during the Love Your Food show at the TEC Belfast

Radio presenter Carolyn Stewart is cooking up a whole new career.

The U105 legend has turned a lifelong love of spice into a food range that’s delivering Jamaican heat to Northern Ireland.

And she’s taking her passion directly to the public, securing a stall in Belfast’s prestigious foodie heaven St George’s Market just a few weeks ago.

Carolyn’s put her heart and soul into Totally Hot’s award-winning range of pickles and chutneys which started at her kitchen table.

On a trip to Jamaica, she also fell in love with spicy patties and decided to bring home the heat.

Her appetite for business has now become a ten-product range, and away from her Monday to Friday radio duties she devotes her free time to hand-making almost every morsel.

She’s enlisted the help of family members, pal Maggie McConville and professional help from Belfast Met and InvestNI and says her foodie dream wouldn’t have happened without them.

They helped her find a food mentor who showed her how to upscale from batches of 15 patties in her home kitchen to creating hundreds of the tasty snacks at a time.

“I loved the patties for years after I found them in Jamaica, but I couldn’t get them here, so I’d buy them in Brixton and bring them home and freeze them,” says Carolyn.

“I started to wonder if I could try and make them, but I couldn’t get it right.

“I went back to Jamaica and tried every patty shack out there, north to south and east to west. It’s like fish and chip shops here. They all sell fish and chips, but they all do it differently.”

She diligently created the perfect recipe but could only cook 15 at a time.

“It took me about four hours to do them, and they were so precious I wouldn’t give them to anyone without asking them ‘are you definitely going to eat it?’

“Anyone coming round when I was making them knew I’d be there all night.”

The presenter, a radio veteran after years at Cool FM, already had her pickles and sauces range and decided to take the leap last year with a commercial kitchen unit and some professional advice.

“Through Belfast Met I got a mentor from InnovateUs who had worked in presidential houses in Qatar.

“I knew this product didn’t exist here and she taught me how to upscale from a kilo of meat to six kilos to ten kilos.

“Rolling the pastry by hand was too much, and none of my family wanted to play anymore so I became a gold innovator through InvestNI which allowed me to buy a pastry roller.

“By the time I left we were doing 200 each time.”

She now supplies the beef, chicken, vegetarian or vegan snack-sized patties to delis, butchers, and specialist supermarkets across Northern Ireland.

Carolyn, from north Belfast also decided to go back to making her sauces herself, apart from her jerk seasoning, which is made to her recipe.

“Sometimes you are just better doing it yourself, and it’s more cost effective.”

The food entrepreneur got a major boost recently with a stall in St George’s Market, a weekend hub for locally produced food.

After a wait to get the space Carolyn’s already making the connections with her regular listeners.

“I’ve shared all of this on air with my listeners and I feel like I know them so it’s lovely to put a face to the voice.

“I’ve only been in St George’s for about three weeks, and I was made so welcome from the start. All the other traders came over and said hello and helped me with the table.

“I used to go to the market years ago when it was all bric-a-brac and now it’s full of all this amazing produce with cruise ship passengers from all over the world. It’s opened my eyes to what we have here.”

The radio star says customers have embraced her love of spice, and she has plans to expand even further.

“I’ve seen the change over the years and people are constantly telling me it’s too hot or it’s not hot enough.

“I’m planning to develop it all a bit more and maybe bring someone else on and look at places like Ulster Rugby or Belsonic with the patties as an alternative to burgers and pizzas and kebabs.

“At the start when friends were telling me I should sell my food I thought ‘where would I find the time?’

“The way my dad brought me up was to get stuck in and keep yourself busy and I love that I can get my sleeves rolled up and I’m able to do it,” says Carolyn.