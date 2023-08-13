Dissident republicans claim they already had security force intelligence prior to data leak

“It might be embarrassing for them, but it’s no big deal for us, we have been gathering intelligence on an ongoing basis, so nothing in this leak has added to that”

Dissident leaders are claiming they already had the security force intelligence prior to the data breach, the Sunday World has learned.

One republican source said of the breach: “It might be embarrassing for them (PSNI) but it’s no big deal for us, we have been gathering intelligence on an ongoing basis, so nothing in this leak has added to that.”

The accidental release of the personal details of all serving officers and just under 2,500 civilian staff at the PSNI – in total more than 10,000 people – has prompted alarm in the ranks of the police force.

Chief Constable Simon Byrne has resisted calls to stand down but the Sunday World understands there is growing disillusionment in the force.

Simon Byrne

And the second data breach – when a laptop containing details of 200 officers was stolen from a car – has led to even more distress.

One officer told the Sunday World he was stunned to discover he had not been informed of the initial breach.

“We had no idea,” he said, “I’ve been driving my kids around, going shopping with my wife and all the time my security had been seriously affected.

“How can they not tell us? That is my data, my information, they had no right to keep that from me and my colleagues.”

There have been discussions about the way forward which could see officer numbers being removed from uniforms.

Some PSNI personnel have raised the issue of moving home. In the recent past officers moved house under the SPED system which saw many officers moved – in some cases overnight – after they came under threat from paramilitaries.

The scheme has been shut down but this latest breach will inevitably raise calls for it to be reinstated.

Security sources have told us there is particular concern for officers living in rural areas, perhaps in districts that are regarded as republican.

“Those guys have been exposed,” said our source, “in a way that perhaps others haven’t. Their safety and that of their families needs to be addressed immediately.”

The Sunday World also spoke to intelligence sources who told us the FoI blunder has significant implications for informants working for the PSNI and MI5.

“How can the PSNI guarantee the confidentiality of informants when they can’t protect their own personnel?” one said.

“Can we expect informants to come forward with information, potentially life-threatening and life-saving? It has huge implications for police work and the work of intelligence agencies in Northern Ireland.”

The leak is the most serious security failing in Northern Ireland policing since the 2002 break-in by the IRA at the force’s Castlereagh holding centre.

During that episode, the codenames of informers working in both republican and loyalist terrorist groups were stolen.

“Cyber security, actual security, internet security seem to have crept up on the PSNI without them noticing,” sources said.

“This is catastrophic, it certainly raises the question over whether the PSNI is a force fit for purpose.