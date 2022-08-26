Disgraced doctor’s foul-mouthed tirade to patient he fancied

‘I thought what a sick b***ard – trying to take advantage of a really terrible moment in my life to get me round to his house’

Disgraced neurologist Dr Michael Watt has been at the centre of one of the UK's largest patient recalls. Watt worked as Neurology consultant for the Belfast Trust, a recent inquiry found that the Belfast Trust failed to act early on concerns raised by patients.

Disgraced neurologist Dr Michael Watt called the Belfast Trust a “pack of b***ards” and “dirty f**kers” in an extraordinary rant to a patient he fancied.

Today we reveal an exclusive new photograph of the shamed and elusive neurologist – an image he sent to the female patient he wanted to have a relationship with.

The picture was sent in June 2018 in a WhatsApp message to the woman who Dr Watt had misdiagnosed with epilepsy and later a stroke and then kissed on the lips in a moment described by a medical ethics expert as being a clear “overstepping of the boundary” between patient and doctor.

During a period of 16 years Dr Watt sent inappropriate messages including angry rants aimed at investigators at the Belfast Trust who finally stopped him from treating anymore patients in 2016 and issued the biggest recall of cases in NI medical history.

The woman, who appeared anonymously on a BBC Spotlight programme which looked into the practices and behaviour of Dr Watt under the name Jane, has told the Sunday World she was “left in no doubt” that Dr Watt wanted to have a relationship with her.

For a period of more than 14 years Dr Watt met ‘Jane’ for medical consultations in coffee shops and sent inappropriate messages and referred to ‘Jane’ as ‘Honey’ and signed off texts with kisses.

As well as kissing her on the lips he repeatedly invited her to go to his house – and only when his wife wasn’t at home.

One of those occasions shocked Jane because she had told him she had just suffered an extremely traumatic experience.

She told the Sunday World: “Dr Watt thought that would be a good time to have me round to his house while his wife was away.

“He texted me and said come on over, he told me his wife was out and that his kids were away so it would be ‘entirely safe’ and he signed off with a kiss.

“He immediately sent a second message saying and ‘no funny business’ with another kiss. I was left in no doubt that he wanted to have an inappropriate relationship with me.

“I told him I didn’t think it was appropriate and what would his wife think about it and he said what his wife doesn’t know won’t hurt her.

“I thought what a sick b***ard – trying to take advantage of a really terrible moment in my life to get me round to his house.”

On another occasion Watt sent Jane a message saying: “You could call round for a cuppa – guaranteed home alone” signed off with smiling and laughing emojis.

Dr Watt misdiagnosed Jane with epilepsy in 2002 and she was taking powerful medication because of that for over 15 years until she was told two years ago she didn’t have it.

But he also diagnosed her with having a stroke when she was just 39-years-old and she only got confirmation that she had no such thing last year.

“He told me the scan showed I had suffered a stroke but that often it doesn’t show up on scans for women,” says Jane.

“I was devastated. He’d already falsely told me I had epilepsy ten years earlier and that changed my whole outlook on life and the future so to hear I’d suffered a stroke aged just 39 was horrendous.

“Because of the epilepsy diagnoses I wasn’t allowed to swim and in fact I just started swimming two years ago. I was on strong medication for absolutely no reason which made me tired and lack energy.

“Now I can go for a long walk without being exhausted. It changed my whole life and robbed me of memories with my family.”

And the messages also reveal how Dr Watt viewed the medical investigation into his treatment of thousands of patients – seemingly as a bit of a joke.

He even seems to find it funny when investigators postpone releasing the results of the patient recall because of his own mental health.

“I knew everything that was going on in his investigation because he was messaging me updates – though he had lied about the extent of it all,” says Jane.

“He told me one GP had complained about him but that it wasn’t a big deal.”

Dr Watt sent Jane a message in February 2018 telling her about being sent to Occupational Health saying: “I view the OH thing as a bit like the gladiator being checked by the doctor to make sure they’re fit to die in the ring” signing off with the laughing emojis.

He sent more messages throughout 2018 with details of the General Medical Council investigation.

And on June 5 of that year he sent Jane an angry message saying: “Birthday was fun – the trust are a pack of bastards – backs to the wall and coming out fighting – dirty fuckers” signing off with an angry face emjoi.

A year later Dr Watt sent a telling message to Jane as the investigation became more serious.

He says: “Still hanging together. Now off on sick to try and prevent the buggers stopping paying me…”

And two weeks later he sent the following message: “They’ve concluded a significant risk of me topping myself and have postponed the publication of the recall results” with two laughing emoji faces afterwards.

Jane says Dr Watt needs to be held accountable for his actions and she has called on a dedicated police investigation team to be put together.

“He’s still getting his trust pensions and his private pension and has walked away scot free as far as we are concerned,” she said.

“We need a central hub of a police investigation team to look into what has happened. And they should advertise because there are still so many people out there who don’t understand what has happened and they could be a victim too.”