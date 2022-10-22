Detectives investigating NI murder ask people not to share footage of the scene
‘A 24-year-old man arrested on suspicion of murder remains in custody at this time assisting detectives with enquiries’
Detectives investigating the murder of a man in Newtownabbey have asked people not to share footage of the scene out of respect for his family.
Detectives from the Police Service of Northern Ireland’s Major Investigation Team named the victim as 31-year-old Ryan MacNab from north Belfast.
Mr MacNab died after being seriously injured in an assault in in the Rathcoole area of Newtownabbey on Friday.
“Mr MacNab died from his injuries at the scene of a serious assault at an address in the Barna Square area on Friday evening, October, 21” the PSNI said in a statement.
“A 24-year-old man arrested on suspicion of murder remains in custody at this time assisting detectives with enquiries.”
Detective Chief Inspector Anthony Kelly added: “I am continuing to appeal to anyone who believes they may have information which could assist detectives with their investigation to contact us at the Major Investigation Team on 101 quoting reference 1779 of 21/10/22.
"I will add that we are aware of footage from the scene circulating and would ask people not to share this out of respect for the family."
Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 with 555 111 which is anonymous “and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime”.
