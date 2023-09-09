Derry woman named on bus stop sign says she is NOT working for the PSNI

In a statement issued through her solicitors, Madden and Finucane, she insisted she has not involvement with the police.

One of the women linked to the PSNI in a sign erected in Co Derry has insisted she does not work for the police.

She has also criticised how the PSNI handled the situation, which she claims has put her life at risk.

On Thursday night, a sign bearing the names and addresses of two women and a man and linking them to the PSNI was placed beside a bus stop in Dungiven, Co Derry.

Reference was also made to the unnamed ‘partner’ of one of the women.

On Friday afternoon, the PSNI released a statement saying the sign included the details of “three serving officers”.

However, a number of hours later, police released an updated statement in which Assistant Chief Constable Chris Todd said the information on the sign was “incorrect”.

It is understood one of the people named has never worked for the police, while another left the force earlier this year.

The three people are all believed to live in the local area.

Dissident republicans are being blamed for putting up the sign in a bid to intimidate those working for the PSNI.

One of the women named said yesterday she did not work for the police.

In a statement issued through her solicitors, Madden and Finucane, she added that she had never worked for the PSNI.

“I live in a small rural village and everyone in the area who has seen the poster thinks that it is referring to me, although everyone would know that I am not a police officer.

“I can categorically clarify that I am not a serving police officer and I have never been employed by the police in any capacity.

“This is just plain wrong and I am outraged that I have now potentially been made a target for an imminent attack on my life.

“I am left deeply upset and concerned about the situation and am disappointed that the PSNI refused my request to issue a statement confirming that I am not a police officer.” The Sunday World asked the PSNI for a response to the woman’s statement but they did not make any comment.

The woman’s solicitor, Michael Madden, highlighted that the initial PSNI statement indicated those named on the Dungiven sign were serving police officers.

“My client has been identified as being one of those named on the poster – however she is not a serving officer and never has been.

“The PSNI have since issued another statement to confirm that the information on the poster is inaccurate – however it does not state what information is inaccurate.

“My client does not feel that the latest PSNI statement goes far enough to allay her concerns for her safety. I have contacted the PSNI and hope to find a resolution that protects our client’s safety and wellbeing.”

The Dungiven sign was erected just weeks after the partial names and other details of thousands of PSNI staff members were released in error as part of a response to a Freedom of Information request.

Mr Byrne has admitted police are working on the assumption that dissident republicans are in possession of the recently-released police data.

A police source said they expected the Dungiven sign to be the first of similar incidents.

“Everyone knows the dissidents have this information. It’s just a matter of how they use it,” said the source.

“The incident in Dungiven is clearly meant to intimidate people living in a nationalist area.

“We will not be surprised to see similar signs going up in other nationalist areas over the next few weeks.”