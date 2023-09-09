Derry school boys need to apply for visa to visit their pals in Donegal

Family speak out about restrictions as Brexit halts free travel across the border

Kenneth Odumukwu and Adamma Antonia with their sons Daniel and David

Two boys at a Derry school must apply for a visa from the Irish Government if they want to go on a day trip to Donegal with classmates.

That’s the reality of an “invisible hard border” which limits travel between Northern Ireland and the Republic for many people.

Those affected include international students who have secured a visa to study in each jurisdiction.

If they or their families want to travel across the border for any reason – including a school trip or a day out at the beach – they have to apply for another visa, which can take months to secure.

The issue centres around what is known as the Common Travel Area (CTA).

The CTA was created after the partition of Ireland in 1922 to ensure people could travel freely between the Republic and the UK.

However, the right to cross the Irish border without the need for a visa does not extend to all permanent residents of Northern Ireland and the Republic.

Adamma Antonia moved from Nigeria to Derry last year after securing a UK international student visa to study at the Magee campus of Ulster University.

She travelled with her husband, Kenneth Odumukwu, while their young sons, Daniel and David, joined them in Derry earlier this year.

The boys (11 and five) are now pupils at St Eugene’s Primary School in the city.

Yet, despite only living a few miles from the border, the family are not allowed to cross it without a visa.

Under the current rules, non-UK and non-Irish citizens married to UK or Irish nationals also require a visa to enjoy free movement between the Republic and Northern Ireland.​

“I see it as a disadvantage to the economy of the Republic,” said Kenneth.

An event is being held in Dublin later this month to highlight issues around the restrictions. It is being organised by the North West Migrants Forum, the Committee on the Administration of Justice and the Irish Network Against Racism.