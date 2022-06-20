Derry biker Jack Oliver (22) killed in Meath road race died ‘doing what he loved’
A 22-year-old motorcyclist who lost his life while taking part in a road race died “doing what he loved”, his grieving brother has said.
Tributes have been paid to Jack Oliver from Limavady, Co Derry, who died during an incident at the Kells Road Races in Co Meath yesterday.
Mr Oliver came off his Kawasaki motorbike in the Supersport race at the Crossakiel circuit.
He was pronounced dead at the scene and his body was removed to Navan Hospital.
In a tribute posted online, Mr Oliver’s brother Robbie said his sibling had died “doing what he loved”.
“As some may have heard, our wee rocket has gained his angel wings at Kells Road Races doing what he loved best.
“I am sure that big grin was on full display.
“I honestly have no words.
“Can I ask that you all can give my mother and father some space at this time and no phone calls please.
“Everyone dies, not everyone lives. Ride high my brother. I’ll always love you.”
In another message on social media, Mr Oliver’s father Tommy said: “I’m totally broken. I can’t cope with this. Always in my heart forever son, love you forever.”
Friends posted their bereavement messages, remembering the young biker, who died fulfilling his passion.
One friend wrote: “Heartbreaking news. Thinking of you all. Jack was a wonderful young man, with the most wonderful smile.”
Another said: “Very sorry to hear this news. Condolences to you and your family at this tough time.”
The Motorcycle Union of Ireland (Ulster Centre) offered their condolences to Mr Oliver’s partner, Lucy, his family and friends.
One road racing fan said: “Such sad news. He’s gone to race in the clouds with the other greats we have lost. Deepest condolences to his family and friends.”
Mr Oliver had earlier finished as the runner-up in the Junior Support race and 10th in the Senior Support event.
The event was the first national road race meeting in Ireland since 2019, with large crowds anticipated.
Mr Oliver qualified second in the Junior Support and Lightweight 250/400 categories on Saturday and third in the Super Twins.
Gardaí said emergency services attended the scene of a single vehicle collision at a closed racing circuit in Crossakiel this afternoon.
“The collision occurred at approximately 1.30pm and involved a motorcyclist,” a spokesperson said.
“The motorcyclist, a man aged in his early 20s, was pronounced dead at the scene.”
