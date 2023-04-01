Daughter of man murdered in loyalist feud issues plea after weeks of violence

“One thing is a definite; the big losers in this will be the loyalist community. I lived through this 20 years ago,” she said.

An emotional Tracey Coulter relives the events leading up to the murder of her father Jackie.

Jackie Coulter(46) were killed as part of a UVF/UDA feud in August 2000 while sitting in a car on the Crumlin road.

Tracey Coulter holds her father's jacket which he was wearing the day he was killed.

Tragic Tracey Coulter – whose father was murdered in a previous loyalist feud – has pleaded for common sense to prevail among Protestant paramilitaries in North Down.

Still heartbroken over the loss of her dad Jackie, Tracey spoke out after 20 masked men appeared on the streets of Newtownards last Thursday.

For weeks now, UDA breakaway factions in North Down have been at each other’s throats and a huge police security operation swung into action when a number of homes were attacked in Donaghadee, Bangor and Newtownards.

Tracey Coulter hopes her words will persuade at least some of the warring factions to pull back from the brink of disaster.

“One thing is a definite; the big losers in this will be the loyalist community. I lived through this 20 years ago,” she said.

Father-of-four Jackie Coulter was gunned down by the UVF alongside his publican friend Bobby Mahood as they chatted in Mahood’s jeep outside a bookies shop on Belfast’s Crumlin Road in the summer of 2000.

Both men were connected to the UDA in the staunchly loyalist Shankill area of Belfast. And Coulter was a personal friend of notorious loyalist leader Johnny ‘Mad Dog’ Adair.

Coulter (48) – a well-known loyalist bandsman – died at the scene, while Mahood passed away as he was about to undergo emergency surgery in the nearby Mater Hospital.

Jackie Coulter(46) were killed as part of a UVF/UDA feud in August 2000 while sitting in a car on the Crumlin road.

The killings – coupled with attacks on family homes – were seen as part of a power struggle for control of the Shankill, the traditional heartland of loyalism in Belfast. It in turn led to another violent internal feud inside the UDA.

The feud came to an end when gunmen with close ties to Johnny Adair and his trusted lieutenant Sam ‘Skelly’ McCrory machine-gunned South East Antrim Brigadier John ‘Grug’ Gregg and another man as their taxi left the ferry terminal at Belfast docks.

And the current feud in North Down involves a section of the West Belfast UDA and the South East Antrim UDA which are now based on Ulster’s Gold Coast.

The savagery of the violence in Belfast 20 years ago decimated the loyalist community on the Shankill and Tracey Coulter believes the same thing could happen again in North Down.

“I feel it’s time I shared my story and my thoughts on what I feel is about to ruin lives for ever,” she told the Sunday World.

“I continuously hear my daddy’s last words to me, and the realisation of how true his words became is actually scary.

“On August 20, 2000, I was driving my daddy along the West Circular Road. It was just as the feud was beginning. The silence was deafening and he was shaking his head in disbelief.

An emotional Tracey Coulter relives the events leading up to the murder of her father Jackie.

“Then he spoke, he said: ‘This is not what I signed up for... brother against brother, friend against friend... this is not about loyalism any more. It’s about drugs, money and power. And it’s going to turn into a Mafia-style world’.”

Tracey continued: “I was only 21 and now I’m nearly the same age as my daddy was at that time.

“It simply breaks my heart as I watch his words come true,” she said.

“I want people to understand how traumatising it is to have your life and world crushed for ever in the blink of an eye.”

And she cried uncontrollably as she recalled the moment she was told her father had been shot.

“A neighbour came to my mum’s house and told us. I’ll take it to my grave. I remember screaming when I heard the words ‘He’s been shot’.

“I ran out the door into the rain I didn’t know where I was going, but I followed the sound of the sirens. I still hear them to this day.

“When I got to the Crumlin Road it was crowded. I ignored everyone and headed for the car. I was getting weak, but I kept running.

“Young Alan McCullogh – who was later murdered, aged just 21 – tried to stop me, but I was determined to get to the car. I could see a coat covering my daddy’s head.

“I recall sobbing and asking: ‘Is my daddy dead? Please tell me.’

“They nodded in confirmation and someone put me in a car to take me home. I can remember seeing Alan McCullough looking at me through the window.

“The tears were streaming down his face. He knew exactly how it was to lose your daddy. He was just a baby when his daddy ‘Bucky’ was murdered.”

Tracey said that moment changed her life for ever.

“My daddy was 46. He was shot six times alongside his friend Bobby Mahood. For what? Why? I mean why was my daddy taken from me?” asked Tracey.

“And 23 years later, I’m still asking the same question.

“I actually lost two parents that day. My mother was a strong woman, but she fell apart and my grandmother – who only passed away a few months ago – died of a broken heart. And my sisters and brothers were also devastated.” Tracey believes the feud currently going on within loyalism in Bangor, Donaghadee and Newtownards will get worse before it gets better.

“I’m just begging those involved to stop. None of this makes sense. Lives will be ruined for ever and I mean for ever.

“Please God listen to me when I say the effect of life being taken leaves a huge hole in your heart and your life will never be the same again.

“You cannot put a price on life. Please, please think of your families. Think of your kids and your grannies. Please understand when I say your life is worth more than one stupid decision which could end your life or someone else’s.”

Tracey revealed that just four weeks after her dad was murdered, her partner Stevie McKeag – a notorious loyalist paramilitary hitman and the father of her then two year-old daughter – died of a drugs overdose aged 30.

“I know the circumstances are different, but the heartache is the same.

“I’m asking people in North Down to please stop the violence. Life is short and precious,” Tracey added.