Cops treating cardboard cut-out of Michelle O’Neill on Twelfth bonfire as hate crime

Senior unionists say incident was ‘vile and hateful’

Police say an incident where an image of First Minister designate Michelle O’Neill was placed on a bonfire in Co Tyrone is being treated as a hate crime.

Unionist politicians have also condemned the incident. UUP leader Doug Beattie said it was “vile and hateful”, while a local DUP MLA said it was “wrong”.

The ‘Loyalist Eastvale Avenue Bonfire Dungannon’ Facebook page posted an image of the pyre with a picture of the Sinn Fein vice president on it.

An earlier post informed attendees a parade will take place at 10.20pm before the bonfire is lit at 10.30pm.

People were urged, “don't miss the beast from the East” and told of a “guest appearance (by) Michelle O'Neill”.

The PSNI said officers are aware of material placed on the bonfire.

Police said they were treating this as a “hate crime” and were liaising with community representatives with a view to having the material removed.

Thus far Sinn Féin have reported bonfires as hate crimes in Dungannon, Drumahoe in Derry, Antrim, Forth River, Westland, Rathcoole, Monkstown and Sandy Row – they all contained either posters or effigies of Sinn Féin representatives or national flags.

Sinn Féin MLA Colm Gildernew said the bonfire in Dungannon should be investigated by the PSNI as a hate crime.

“An effigy of Sinn Féin vice-president Michelle O’Neill has been placed on a bonfire alongside the Irish national flag in Dungannon,” the Fermanagh & South Tyrone MLA added.

“This is sectarian hate crime. This isn’t culture in any shape or form.

“No bonfires should be used to promote sectarian hate and bigotry and we need to adopt a zero-tolerance approach to this type of behaviour across society.

“The PSNI must now investigate this sickening display as a hate crime.

“All political leaders must stand together against these displays and make it clear that they have absolutely no place in this society.”

Mr Beattie described the placing of Ms O’Neill’s image on the pyre as “vile and hateful”, adding that it “achieves absolutely nothing”.

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

UUP deputy leader Robbie Butler said: “This image and all posters, effigies and flags on bonfires are wrong. This is no different than the abuse directed at Carla Lockhart earlier this week. Hate is hate.

"Celebrating unionism has never been and will never be contingent on demonising anyone else. This is not a celebration of unionism.”

DUP MLA for Fermanagh and South Tyrone Deborah Erskine said: “This is wrong. It detracts from the cultural significance of 11th night bonfires.

"I urge those responsible to remove the effigy & celebrate the 11th night respectfully. Numerous events will be held tonight without burning flags, symbols or effigies, Dungannon should be the same.”

Baptist Minister, Rev Karen Sethuraman, who was a chaplain to two former Belfast Lord Mayors, said she will never be convinced that “burning political image pictures, emblems, effigies, flags etc is culture.”

She added: “It is not. It is nothing but hatred. Surely we are better than this? Come on. Time to move forward.”

Alliance MLA Eóin Tennyson branded the display “disgraceful and completely unacceptable”.

He continued: “The burning of flags, effigies and election posters is not a celebration of culture, it’s promotion of hate. These sectarian displays must end.”

SDLP councillor Gary McKeown also posted on social media saying his image had appeared on a bonfire “just off the Westlink” in Belfast.

"I hope everyone has a happy, healthy and inclusive celebration,” he said.

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

There was condemnation at the weekend when an Irish flag and a picture of Taoiseach Leo Varadkar was put on a bonfire in Co Tyrone.

Police are also treating that incident as a hate crime.

On Tuesday evening, police and community representatives were working together to remove material from a bonfire in Rathcoole, Newtownabbey, on the outskirts of north Belfast.

An effigy, above a poster bearing the name of Sinn Féin councillor Taylor McGrann, appeared on the pyre, and this is also being treated as a hate crime.

DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson said the burning of flags or election posters are “self-inflicted wounds” for unionists.

“For those of us who do cherish the legacy of the Glorious Revolution then the best way to show that to others is through peaceful and positive celebrations,” he said.

“Those don’t include the burning of flags or election posters on a bonfire, but thankfully in the vast majority of cases that does not happen.

“Unfortunately, it will be a minority of cases where offence is caused that will dominate the headlines.

“As unionists we need to recognise that such incidents are self-inflicted wounds.

“From fun-days and bonfires on the 11th through to the annual Sham Fight at Scarva on Thursday, for most people it will be time to spend with family and catching up with friends.

“All of us who enjoy the celebrations can play our part in demonstrating to others everything that is best about this time of the year and why it is so important to us all.”

The Eleventh Night fires are traditionally lit on the eve of the Twelfth Of July – a day when members of Protestant loyal orders parade to commemorate the Battle of Boyne in 1690.

The battle, which unfolded at the Boyne river north of Dublin, saw Protestant King William of Orange defeat Catholic King James II to secure a Protestant line of succession to the British Crown.

Most of the bonfires pass off every year without incident, but a number continue to be a source of controversy.

Bonfires were ignited in towns and villages to usher in the main date in the parading calendar.

Over 160 pyres were lit across Northern Ireland on Tuesday night.

Some have already been ignited, including the Corcrain bonfire in Portadown. An estimated 3,000 people attended the lighting of the pyre on Monday night.

An effigy of the historical figure Robert Lundy was burned on the huge bonfire, while a fireworks display entertained the crowd.