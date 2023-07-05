Confidential papers reveal how close Belfast Primark building came to collapse after fire

Documents show fear that historic building could have fallen if aircon units gave way after massive blaze

Firefighters deal with a major blaze at Primark in Belfast on August 28th 2018

Flames rise from the roof of the famous Primark building on August 29 2018

Confidential documents obtained by the Sunday World reveal just how close Belfast’s famous Primark building was to collapsing following a huge fire in 2018.

The documents show the biggest fear in the days after the devastating blaze was that air-conditioning units weighing a total of six tonnes, which were being held up by “bent” steelwork, could give way and bring the entire building crashing down.

There were also concerns about the impact the weather could have on the delicate remains of the building.

However, despite these concerns, the façade of the historic city centre building was saved and the building reopened last year after a massive restoration project.

The fire at the Primark building, one of Belfast’s best known landmarks, made headlines around the world on August 28, 2018.

Up to 1,500 people were evacuated from the Royal Avenue building as hundreds of firefighters rushed to the scene to tackle the blaze, which had started in the upper levels of the building.

A huge cordon was put in place around the building and a large number of surrounding businesses had to close.

It took three days to put out the massive fire and it was only then that the assessment of whether the building could be saved began.

Belfast City Council took the lead in this operation.

Through a Freedom of Information request, the Sunday World has obtained a wide range of correspondence between council officials and other organisations in the days following the fire.

The documents give a fascinating insight into the behind-the-scenes response to the disaster.

On August 31, 2018, the day the fire was finally extinguished, a private briefing was shared among local councillors outlining the condition of the building.

The document, whose author is unknown, said the aim was to retain the façade of the building and claimed, “this is considered achievable at this stage”.

However, the document added there were “three identified risks” to the building which “threatens this aim”.

“First, on the roof there are air-conditioning units and a plant room still on the roof area supported by bent/damaged steelwork. For example, the estimated weight of the air con units is 6 tonnes.

“Second, the uncleared debris inside and outside pressing against the walls.

“Third, on either side of the front of the building there are what looks like chimney stacks. In terms of the façade these are believed to be the most fire damaged and with least support.

“Each of these three risks has the ability to cause further damage that could bring down the façade. In all of these, adverse weather conditions could precipitate/contribute to a collapse.”

It was stated in a separate council document it could take up to three weeks to remove the damaged air conditioning units.

In an email from Stephen Hewitt, the council’s Building Control Manager, to senior colleagues on August 30, 2018, he said the units, which were located on the “4/5th level” of the building, were “primarily of concern”.

He said they were sitting at “an angle of around 30 degrees…on seriously damaged steelwork”.

Aidan Jennings, Belfast Area Commander of the Fire and Rescue Service

Mr Hewitt warned if the air conditioning units were to collapse, it would result in “significant further structural failure and in particular affect the wall of Primark in Castle Street”.

As council officials worked frantically to deal with the aftermath of the fire, they received an offer of support from another council who were dealing with a similar disaster.

On June 15, 2018, just a few weeks before the Belfast fire, a massive blaze destroyed the landmark Glasgow School of Art’s Mackintosh Building.

It was the second time in four years that the institution had been ravaged by fire, with the Grade-A listed building having suffered extensive damage in a 2014 blaze.

The restoration of the building was almost completed when the 2018 fire broke out.

Like the Primark fire, the Glasgow blaze had a massive impact on the people of the city and its business sector.

On August 29, 2018, a day after the Primark fire, an official from Glasgow City Council sent an email to Grainia Long, the Commissioner for Resilience at Belfast City Council, to put her in contact with the Glasgow council official who was leading the response to the School of Art fire.

Ms Long had only taken up the role with the council two months previously and was thrown right into the middle of managing one of the biggest emergencies in Belfast’s recent history.

She left the council in 2021 to become the chief executive of the Northern Ireland Housing Executive.

The offer of help from Glasgow following the Primark fire was welcomed and in an email on August 31 from Siobhan Toland, Belfast City Council’s Director of City Services, to Ms Long and the council’s chief executive, Suzanne Wylie, Ms Toland described it as a “good idea”.

“There are so many queries that it would be helpful to get info from Glasgow’s learning,” she wrote in the email.

The fears over the potential loss of the historic Primark building are highlighted in a letter sent to Ms Wylie on August 29, 2018, the day after the fire broke out, by the Belfast Buildings Trust (BBT), a group which works to protect the city’s built heritage.

In the letter, the author, whose name has been redacted, said people in the city were “devastated” by the “catastrophic” fire.

“As the public reaction to yesterday’s news has made clear, few buildings can lay claim to represent the soul of the city in quite the way as this one.

“Its architectural, social and economic history make it a central feature of the city’s identity and character.”

However, despite the real fears that the entire building could collapse, the BBT representative insisted all was “not lost”.

“It is now of critical importance that we work collectively together to ensure this remains the case.

“It is crucial that Belfast shows the will and determination to bring the building back to life.”

The store reopened in November 2022

In relation to saving the building, the BBT representative said it was important to start from the position that “this is entirely possible and ask how it can be done, not if.”

In a reply email to the BBT, Ms Wylie gives an assurance that saving the building was also the council’s aim.

“We’re equally conscious and grateful for the huge outpouring of public affection and for the subsequent efforts of many to make sure that the building remains to play a central role in Belfast’s future,” she wrote.

Those early plans to save and restore the building in the frantic days following the 2018 fire eventually came to fruition when the Primark store reopened to the public on November 1, 2022.

Last week, two companies admitted offences in relation to the Primark fire.

Bennett Management Contractors (GB) Ltd, of Central Street, London, and AF Roofing, of Knocknastooka, Grange, Youghal, Co Waterford, both pleaded guilty to a charge of failing to ensure the health and safety of employees at work.

The companies further admitted failing to ensure the safety of workers not in their employment.

Belfast Crown Court heard that on August 28, 2018, a crane driver raised the alarm about seeing smoke on the roof of the Primark building on Royal Avenue.

A prosecuting barrister said that three employees of AF Roofing — a qualified roofer and two apprentices, one of whom was a fire marshal — were working on the roof of the building.

The court was told that at around 11am, they walked off the site for a tea break.

The barrister said after the alarm was raised, workers on site tried to put out the fire with extinguishers but eventually the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service was contacted and took over the scene.

“There were approximately 1,300 to 1,500 people evacuated from the building, including 104 Primark staff and 75 construction workers,” explained the prosecutor.

“The rest were members of the public who had been shopping. Thankfully there were no injuries or fatalities.

“A total of 302 firefighters attended the blaze along with 64 appliances. The fires spread quickly and was devastating to the building and took several days to extinguish.”

AF Roofing, the court heard, was to fit new insulation boards on the roof and cover it with felt using heat from a blowtorch.

Mr Henry said a risk assessment carried out by both companies days before the work started was “ineffective in identifying risks — no checks were of what was underneath the roofing where the work was to be done”.

Although a “hot works permit” was secured for the work, AF Roofing did not submit or have it approved by Bennett Management.

The permit stated that there should be a ‘fire watch’ on the torch after the work was completed at 6pm that day.

However, Mr Henry said that this was “inadequate” as there should have been a continuous watch on the works during tea breaks or at lunchtime.

“Both companies accepted a significant failing in their duty of care which goes to the heart of this case and to the heart of this sentencing exercise.”

Judge Philip Gilpin said he would take time to consider the written and oral submissions before passing sentence.