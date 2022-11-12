Co Down rapist jailed for 19 years in Liverpool

McMullan was arrested in Northern Ireland in March this year and was later charged with multiple rape offences between 2019 and 2021 which occurred in Wirral, Merseyside.

A Downpatrick man has been jailed for 19 years in England for grooming and raping a child, it has emerged.

David Joseph McMullan, 32, was sentenced at Liverpool Crown Court on Friday after pleading guilty to four counts of rape of a child under 16.

The twisted pervert – pictured here - was also handed a sexual harm prevention order for life.

In a completely separate case we can reveal the pervert also appeared in court in Downpatrick in September 2021 after he was accused of exposing himself in March that year.

He was charged at Downpatrick Magistrates’ Court with ‘exposing his genitals intending that someone would see them and be caused alarm or distress'.

But McMullan, of Demesne View in the Co Down town, was arrested in Northern Ireland in March this year and was later charged with multiple rape offences between 2019 and 2021 which occurred in Wirral, Merseyside.

The investigation was launched when his victim reported to police that McMullan groomed and raped her.

Speaking after the sentencing, Detective Constable Jennifer Davies, who led the investigation, said: “First and foremost, I’d like to highlight the strength of the victim, both in coming forward to report McMullan’s heinous crimes, and then throughout an arduous judicial process. Her determination and bravery has ensured that McMullan will now serve a significant time behind bars.

“No sentence can repair the devastating damage that McMullan’s abuse has caused and continues to cause to the life of his victim. But we hope that by seeing him face justice today will allow her some form of closure and begin to move on with her life in the knowledge that he cannot harm anybody else.

“This was a long and complex investigation, and we’d also like to thank the CPS for the excellent advice given during the investigation, which took us to this successful conclusion. The Police Service Northern Ireland (PSNI) have also provided massive assistance throughout the investigation, and it shows how important it is that police forces work together across borders to bring criminals to justice.

“We are committed to protecting victims of sexual offences, and anyone who reports an incident to us will be safeguarded and supported throughout the investigation.

“Anyone that has been a victim of a sexual offence, is concerned for the safety of someone they know or suspects someone to be engaging in this criminal activity, should come forward and speak to us. We have a team of dedicated staff who will expertly and compassionately deal with your reports and we will do everything we can to bring offenders to justice.”

Senior Crown Prosecutor Wendy Scott, a specialist prosecutor with CPS Mersey-Cheshire’s Rape and Serious Sexual Offences (RASSO) unit, said: “David McMullan is a predatory paedophile who is now, thankfully, behind bars. The Crown Prosecution Service’s work to bring him to justice followed a complex and extensive investigation by Merseyside Police.

“McMullan groomed his victim and met with her a number of times before the offences took place. Whatever he told his victim was happening, it was abuse and the violation of a child. People like McMullan have no thought for the feelings of the person they are abusing. They are merely a means to an end.

“But their actions can affect the victim for the rest of their lives. The CPS would not have been able to bring this prosecution without the courage and bravery of this victim to report what had happened to her and give evidence.”

If you are a child or young person suffering sexual or physical abuse, the following organisations can also provide help and support:

NSPCC – call 0808 800 5000 or e-mail help@nspcc.org.uk.

Childline – call 0800 1111