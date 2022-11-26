Co Armagh priest denies spying on woman in shop changing room
Appearing at Craigavon Magistrates Court on Friday, a defence solicitor for Father Aidan McCann entered a not guilty plea on the priest’s behalf.
A CO Armagh priest on bail for allegedly spying on a woman in a changing room has denied the offence.
McCann, with an address at the parochial house on Maddens Row in Keady, is accused of voyeurism on March 28, in that “for the purpose of sexual gratification, he observed a female doing a private act, knowing that the other person did not consent to being observed for your sexual gratification”.
None of the alleged facts surrounding the offence were opened at the hearing, but it is understood the charge arose following an incident involving a woman at a changing room in Rushmere Shopping Centre, across the road from the court.
The court was told that since the allegations have come to light, McCann, who was ordained as a priest in the Armagh dioceses in July 2015, has had to step down from his role because the claims were “causing him difficulties.”
District Judge Bernie Kelly adjourned the case to December 9.
