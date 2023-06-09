Chloe Mitchell: Concern grows as searches continue for 21-year-old missing for one week
A 26-year-old man has been arrested in Lurgan, while police have searched a property in the area Chloe was last seen
Searches are continuing in Co Antrim on Friday morning for Chloe Mitchell, a 21-year-old woman that was last seen in Ballymena a week ago.
The young woman was captured on CCTV walking in the town centre in the direction of James Street in the late hours of Friday 2 June, into the early hours of Saturday 3 June.
The PSNI and forensics teams searched a property in the James Street area on Thursday evening.
A 26-year-old man was also arrested in Lurgan on Thursday afternoon in relation to the case and is currently helping police with enquiries.
Searches involving Community Rescue Service volunteers continued until well after dark and have resumed on Friday.
CRS regional commander Sean McGarry has said the team is working closely with police.
He told the BBC: “Our teams were using special equipment to assist with the search. We started yesterday morning in the early hours and went right through into this morning.
“We took a break and now we are back at it as we speak.
“The search is quite wide-ranging. The focus, of course, is in the last place where Chloe was seen.”
He added: “Our teams are working along the Braid River. Because it has been so dry through the past few weeks, there isn’t a big flow in the river.
“We are not searching on the basis that we think Chloe might have got into difficulties in the river, we are searching on the basis of it is within the vicinity of the search area.
“We concentrate on all waterways and all areas as we carry out the search.”
Mr McGarry said quite a number of the team was involved.
“We bring additional resources as we need them and the tasks come through to us from the police,” he said.
“Starting this morning, we have about 35 people on the job. We would expect that to increase throughout the day.”
Chloe’s family have made a series of appeal on social media, asking anyone who may have information on her location or who may have seen her to get in touch with them.
Local community associations in Harryville and Ballykeel have also been involved in searches by residents, sharing posts online hoping for the young woman’s safe return.
PSNI Chief Inspector Arnie O’Neill said: “We are becoming increasingly concerned as to the whereabouts of 21-year-old Chloe Mitchell.
“We are now aware that Chloe was last seen in the late hours of Friday June 2nd into the early hours of Saturday 3rd in Ballymena town centre. She was seen on CCTV walking in the direction of James Street.”
He added: “Chloe was wearing a green and black North Face style jacket, a white t-shirt, leggings and Nike trainers.
“Anyone with any information is asked to contact 101, quoting reference number 2262 05/06/23.”
