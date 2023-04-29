Charities to massively benefit from today's Belfast City Marathon

Around 12,000 people will tackle the course as part of a relay team of five runners doing five legs of around five miles each between them

Kenya's Bernard Rotich is one of the favourites for the Belfast marathon — © Sportsfile via Getty Images

The Belfast City Marathon has become a massive money-maker for local charities with over £1m raised each year.

In fact, while around 6,000 hardy souls will pound the full 26.2-mile course the event has become particularly attractive to those wanting to take part in the team relay event.

Around 12,000 people will tackle the course as part of a relay team of five runners doing five legs of around five miles each between them – and all raising money for a good cause.

The Team Relay sells out fast every year and the only stipulation is that each team has at least two runners, all runners are over 16 years-old and all teams must finish within 6 hours.

Some will have raised cash for well-known major national charities but just about every local school and sports club will have a team of runners doing their bit to raise a few more pennies.

The official charity this year is the Northern Ireland Air Ambulance which requires £5,500 every day to sustain it.

Read more Irish language will be used during coronation of King Charles

The Belfast City Marathon first launched in 1982 with 3,021 taking part in a marathon only event but seven years later the team relay was launched and it’s this that has made the event the biggest mass sports participation event in Northern Ireland each year.

In 1997 the numbers were boosted further by the launch of an 8-mile walk and a fun run meaning there is now an event for everyone’s physical abilities.

The first Belfast City Marathon was run on the May Day Bank Holiday an remained that way until 2019 when, after much demand, organisers won the argument to have it run on the preceding Sunday in line with every other major marathon in the world.

There have been changes in the course but organisers have always tried their best to make it a competitive run while keeping all four districts of the city heavily included while the move from the city centre start to Stormont a few years ago has been a great success.

Since the turn of the century the event has been dominated by winners from Africa, with Ethiopians and Kenyans taking 1st place more often than not in both male and female races.

However last year, fowling the upheaval of the pandemic, two local runners Paul Pollock and Gladys Ganiel stood proudly on top of the podium.

The prize fund has increased greatly too and this year’s winning male and female will walk away with a cheque for £3,000.

And for the first time ever The Belfast City Marathon will be broadcast live in full online by BBC Northern Ireland.

With 14 camera positions and a drone, viewers will be able to watch all the key stages of the race. Coverage will begin at 8.45am this morning on the BBC iPlayer and at the BBC Sport NI website.

Steven.moore@sundayworld.com