Champion horse breeder faces up to 14 years in jail after admitting sex abuse of teen girl

This is the champion horse breeder who faces up to 14 years in jail after he admitted the repeated sex abuse of a teenage schoolgirl.

With a jury sworn in ready to hear the trial of Michael Harold Beattie and with the victim on stand by to give evidence at Craigavon Crown Court on Tuesday, the 42-year-old’s defence counsel asked for the charges to be put to the creep again.

Standing in the dock Beattie, from the Bresagh Road in Lisburn, confessed his guilt to each of the eight charges against him including six counts of engaging in sexual activity with a child aged 13-16 and two of inciting the same child to engage in sexual activity over a time span between 21 December 2018 and 5 March 2019, offences which carry a maximum 14 year sentence.

Thanking the jury for their service, Judge Peter Irvine KC said he would adjourn passing sentence until the beginning of March by which time he will have had sight of a pre-sentence probation report as well as a victim impact report.

Although Beattie was freed on continuing bail, the married horse breeder turned paedo creep was told that he will now have to sign the police sex offender’s register.

When contacted by this newspaper, Beattie declined to talk about the case and simply said “no comment” when asked about it but it’s not just his impending sentencing that could result in a change of address for the deviant show jumper.

Beattie’s sprawling 65 acre farm is on the market for a whopping £900,000 but even though it’s been on the market “for a long time,” no offers have even come close to the asking price.

According to the listing with estate agents Robert Wilson, “Mount Pleasant is a 65.5 acre farm with a most convenient location close to the "Temple", Belfast and Carryduff.”

“Planning permission for a replacement house has been granted and the foundations and base have been installed for an exciting new house designed by Warwick Stewart Architects.

Enjoying a simply idyllic view towards the south across small lakes and the rolling drumlins of County Down.

There is approximately 30,000 sq ft of out buildings, some of which are slotted cattle sheds with the ability to house 200+ cattle. There are also 2 silos.

A second building site has also been passed close to the sand school which enjoys beautiful countryside views, extending to Lough Henney and beyond. YardYard area with outbuildings, stables and sand school.”

Offered £625,000 for a partial sale last year, the estate agent revealed that Beattie “isn’t interested in breaking it up - he wants to sell the whole lot.”

“It has been on the market for a long time,” said the agent, “the house is still lived in and there’s an equestrian business running from it.

“The foundations for the replacement house were put in in 2003 and the plans are for a 6,000 sq ft house.”

Never mind the huge acreage and sprawling farmhouse, paedo Beattie could well find himself in a more modest 10x12’ cell.