Celebrations across Northern Ireland as King Charles III is crowned

Crowds gathered in towns and cities across Northern Ireland today to watch the coronation ceremony live on public screens

Ashley Croft (6) and mum Lucy enjoy the coronation celebrations in Lincoln Courts in Londonderry’s Waterside area. Picture Martin McKeown

Lia Acosta put on her own tiara for the special day.

Kyle and Nicola Martin with their daughters Poppy (left) and Ellie at the big screen coverage of the coronation in Coleraine

Royal Salute on the occasion of the Coronation of King Charles by the 206 (Ulster) Battery, Royal Artillery -206 (Ulster) Battery, Royal Artillery held at Hillsbourgh Castle.

The Martin family were up early this morning to ensure they had a great seat for a very special day.

Just like thousands of other families across Northern Ireland, the Martins wanted to be together to mark the coronation of King Charles III.

For the historic occasion, they made their way from their home in Limavady to nearby Coleraine where a large screen had been erected outside the town hall to broadcast coverage of all the events in London.

As they tucked into their special coronation picnic, Kyle Martin, who was there with his wife Nicola and daughters, Ellie and Poppy, said he felt it was important to be “part of history”.

“We were taught about the Queen’s coronation when we were at school. We were not there to witness it but now whenever the girls are being taught about the King’s coronation they can say they were there,” said Kyle.

“The girls do Highland dancing and there were part of a coronation event on Thursday night.

“During the event there are a big screen up which showed older people speaking about their memories of the Queen’s coronation.

“Some of them said they were three or four years of age but they remember a big hype.

“I thought that could be my two girls as well, so that’s why I think it was important to bring them here.”

Crowds also gathered in other towns and cities across Northern Ireland today to watch the coronation ceremony live on public screens.

As well as Coleraine, the historic event was broadcast to spectators at Belfast City Hall, Antrim Castle Gardens, Jordanstown Loughshore Park and in the Market Square in Lisburn.

The ceremony was also broadcast live at the People's Park in Ballymena, Town Park in Larne, Marine Gardens in Carrickfergus and Bessbrook town hall.

The screenings, which began at 9am, showed the build-up across London before King Charles III was crowned at Westminster Abbey at 12 noon.

Around 2,200 people, including the Royal Family, heads of state, faith leaders, personalities and celebrities were in attendance.

Guests from Northern Ireland included Sinn Fein’s Michelle O’Neill and Alex Maskey, DUP leader Jeffrey Donaldson, SDLP leader Colum Eastwood, Alliance leader Naomi Long, TUV leader Jim Allister and Archbishop Eamon Martin, the leader of the Catholic Church in Ireland.

Ms O'Neill, the leader of the biggest party at the stalled Stormont Assembly, said she was attending the event to "represent the whole community" in Northern Ireland.

Yesterday morning, she tweeted: "My determination is to keep moving forward, and to represent the whole community.

"The political landscape across our island is changing.

"My focus is on building a shared future for all."

Many people from Northern Ireland had also travelled to London to be part of the huge crowds which lined the route from Westminster Abbey to Buckingham Palace, where King Charles III and Queen Camilla and other members of the royal family appeared on the balcony shortly before 2.30pm.

A military flypast then signalled the end of the day’s official proceedings.

A notable absentee from the gathering on the balcony was Prince Harry. He had attended the coronation service but it is believed he was not invited to join his family at Buckingham Palace in response to the difficulties caused by his recent memoir.

Not everyone among the crowds in London was there to cheer the King, with hundreds of republicans waving banners reading "Not My King".

Back in Northern Ireland, a 21-gun salute rang out from Hillsborough Castle in Co Down to mark Charles’ coronation.

It was part of a ceremony in the home of the royal family in Northern Ireland.

Around 2,000 people gathered in the grounds of the castle to watch the coronation service live on a large screen.

At the moment Charles was crowned, the cannons were sounded by reservists from the 206 (Ulster) Battery of the 105th Regiment of the Royal Artillery.

Assistant Commander Matt Wills, the most senior Army reservist officer in Northern Ireland, said it was a privilege to take part in the ceremony.

"What a day to celebrate and what a venue to be at.

"It is a hugely important day and in particular for the Army reserve in Northern Ireland.

"The guns that were firing today at the royal gun salute are provided by the Army reserve from 206 (Ulster) Battery based in Newtownards and Coleraine.

"It is an absolute privilege to be here and a privilege for the Army reserve to play such an important role on a day like today."

People from many different backgrounds and faiths enjoyed the coronation celebrations.

Athena and Allan Acosta were enjoying the event at the big screen in Coleraine with their daughter Lia when the Sunday World spoke to them.

“It is such an amazing event and it’s great to be able to watch it with other people,” said Allan, who is originally from the Philippines but has lived in Coleraine with his family for three years.

Anthena added: “It is a part of history for us all.”

In a further sign of the growing multi-cultural nature of Northern Ireland’s society, another person watching the big screen in Coleraine was Ermias Kiflay, who is from Eritrea in Africa but who has been living in the Co Derry town for six months.

“I have never seen something like this before,” he said.

“There is so much money spent on this event but it is very important for the people who love the royal family.

“We have nothing like this in my country.”

The first person to arrive outside the town hall in Coleraine this morning to watch the ceremony was local woman Stephanie Newton.

“I could have sat in the house and watched the coronation”, she said, “but I thought it would be better to come along here and watch it with other people.

“I love the royal family and the coronation is such a big part of our history and you never know when the next one will be.”

Another big supporter of the royal family is Amy Sterling who watched the ceremony in Coleraine with her mum Arlene.

“We were out doing a bit of shopping when we saw the big screen and decided to sit down for a while and watch the ceremony,” said Amy.

“It’s brilliant to see and I love King Charles but my favourite royals would be William and Kate. I’m looking forward to seeing them.”

Among the crowds in Hillborough was Richard Shaw, who had taken his family from Belfast.

He said: "It is a once-in-a-lifetime experience and we just had to come to be here on the day.

"There hasn't been a coronation for 70 years. It is an event the children will remember forever."

Alongside the public screenings, many street parties and family fun days also took place across Northern Ireland.

The celebrations will continue tomorrow and Monday, a Bank Holiday in recognition of the King’s coronation, with a large number of events organised across the country.