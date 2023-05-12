Carl Frampton lifts the lid on mental health issues after Barry McGuigan legal battle

“I spoke to a sports psychologist who compared boxing to a cult.”

Carl Frampton has revealed he sought counselling after his bruising legal battle with Barry McGuigan.

The former world champion boxer opens up about his own struggles in a new BBC documentary focusing on the mental health battles faced by young men.

He travels around Northern Ireland talking to men who struggled with issues including psychiatric illness, brain injury, and drugs and alcohol abuse before finding help.

Speaking to the Sunday World, Carl says he also reached out for help after the high-profile court case with former trainer Barry after the end of their eight-year partnership, which concluded with a confidential settlement in 2020. Before making the documentary, only wife Christine and his parents knew he’d spoken to a therapist.

“It was all to do with the McGuigan stuff, and a lot of other stuff going on,” says Carl.

Barry McGuigan and Carl Frampton

“It was genuinely very helpful speaking to someone, and I’d go out for a walk with him and get some fresh air around me.

“I spoke to a lot of kids in the documentary and I’m not trying to say, ‘feel sorry for me’. There wasn’t anyone who knew what was going on with me. My mum and dad and wife were the only ones.”

And he believes he’ll always have regrets about the times when he put boxing ahead of his family, when he missed important events like funerals to keep training.

“I spoke to a sports psychologist who compared boxing to a cult. These are things that I feel guilty about still to this day. I don’t think I will ever forgive myself. I didn’t do the right thing and it’s something I have to live with.”

The 36-year-old says it was important to be honest with the young men he spoke to, some of whom have kept in touch with him, and admits he was deeply moved after hearing their stories.

One young man, who grew up witnessing domestic violence, spiralled into drug and alcohol abuse.

Carl and Christine Frampton pictured at the 2019 Belfast Telegraph Sport Awards

Another was hit with an infection which led to a brain injury and violent outbursts.

“There are a whole umbrella of things going on and it’s always heartbreaking when you hear these things.

“It was eye-opening for me, and emotional.”

Carl’s home turf in Tigers Bay in Belfast has one of the highest suicide rates in Europe and he speaks to a young Derry dad who lost his twin to suicide and shares the impact of the death on his family.

The boxer also meets Dr Michael Duffy at Queen’s University to talk about the trauma of the Troubles, and shares his own experience of seeing the aftermath of a teenager, Glen Branagh, killed by a pipe bomb just 100 yards from Carl’s home.

“I was a kid. My brother saw it happening and I saw the aftermath, something I don’t think I will ever forget.

“I bump into Glen’s mum from time to time and think of her and how she’s feeling,” he says.

“It was really interesting speaking to the professor who talked about inter-generational trauma, which has been passed down through the generations from parents to children who were born after the Good Friday Agreement but still have this trauma.”

Carl believes the help is there if people need it, and there are unsung heroes of mental health across Northern Ireland. In a community centre in south Armagh he meets a group of teenagers and admits to them that he cries whenever he needs to.

“I just had to be open and also listen and let them tell their own stories and understand their concerns.

“There are places like that community centre scattered all over the country and they don’t really have a voice. They are just good people out to help out,” he says.

The dad of three also shares his own strategies for staying well.

He values his family support, talks to friends and spends time outdoors.

“It’s simple things, like feeling the sun on your back, having a strong family network and people who are real and honest and I’m lucky enough that I have that, especially in Christine. She is as honest as they come.

“Talking to people is important.

“Some people feel more comfortable talking to friends, some talk to strangers, and once you start the conversation there are so many people willing to help,” he says.

nCarl Frampton: Men in Crisis is on BBC1 tomorrow at 10.30pm.