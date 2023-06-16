Car ‘completely destroyed’ in Newtownards during arson attack
A car has been completely destroyed in an arson attack in the East Street area of Newtownards during the early hours of Friday morning.
At around 4am police attended the report of a car on fire in the area, along with colleagues from the NI Fire & Rescue Service.
Enquiries are continuing to establish the circumstances surrounding the incident and police would appeal to anyone with any information in relation to this incident, to contact them on 101 quoting reference number 224- 16/06/23.
Alternatively, information can be passed anonymously via the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
