Campaigner demands to know why mining companies still getting ‘free’ PSNI services in NI

Cash-strapped PSNI left with bill for explosive services to mining companies

A campaigner is asking why mining companies are still getting “free” police services in Northern Ireland - despite the huge cash crisis facing the PSNI.

In other parts of the UK and in the Republic, mining companies must pay for police officers to be present when explosives are being transported or used as part of their operations.

However, in Northern Ireland the PSNI, which once charged for this service, no longer does – meaning the bill is being picked up by taxpayers.

In recent years, the PSNI, which is currently facing a funding gap of more than £100 million, has repaid around £500,000 it had previously charged mining and quarrying companies for such services.

This followed legal advice which stated police services in relation to the transport and use of explosives are classed as “security related” because of the “prevailing terrorist threat level” in Northern Ireland.

As a result, the PSNI said they were not able to charge the companies for providing what is regarded as “special police services” in other countries.

Ciaran McClean,currently involved with Save our Sperrins, a group dedicated to halting another form of quarrying – goldmining on a scale that would dwarf all the quarries in Ireland.

Omagh man Ciaran McClean, a member of the Green Party who opposes plans for a gold mine in Co Tyrone, is calling for more information to be released about the legal advice given to the PSNI about its dealings with mining companies.

“The public never got to see that legal advice or assess the value of its worth or know if a second opinion had been sought that would better assist PSNI finances,” said Mr McClean, who is fighting to have more information released through Freedom of Information legislation.

“It can, however, be factually said that up until 2015-16 the PSNI was billing mining companies for providing a security service to them.

“After that point an intervention took place and huge sums of money were written off, whilst mining companies who had already paid for services the PSNI provided had money returned.

“To make matters worse a policy is now in place where mining companies will receive free policing services in perpetuity.”

PSNI Chief Constable Simon Byrne outlined the extent of the financial difficulties facing the force at a meeting of the Policing Board last month.

“The budget for 2023-24 has been reduced by 1.7 per cent. Combined with rising costs and pay requirements, we are facing a substantial funding gap of some £107 million,” said Mr Byrne.

“We are now implementing a range of drastic cuts, including reductions in recruitment, overtime and the full range of non-pay support costs.

“Despite these actions we still face an unaddressed gap of £38m. It is difficult to see how further savings can actually be delivered this year.”

Last year, the PSNI carried out a review of its services in relation to the transport and use of explosives by private companies in Northern Ireland.

The PSNI said the findings of the review would be made public, but this has still not been done.

The Sunday World asked the PSNI if it will make the review findings public.

In response, a police spokesperson said: “An internal review on police roles, responsibilities and working practices around explosives and blasting was completed in 2022 and the contents are currently under consideration.

“This review is regarded as an internal operational matter which contains information relating to operational practice and methodology.”

Mr McClean criticised the “secrecy” around the deal between the PSNI and mining companies.

“The Patten reforms into policing 20-odd years ago held out the promise of open and accountable policing, that has not come to pass,” he said.

“The unedifying sight of the PSNI being run down whilst some of its resources bloat hedge-funded mining companies is as ugly as it is alarming.

“There should be no subsidy for mining companies in Northern Ireland.

“Let them also pay their way for the moving of explosives instead of freeloading from police budgets at the public’s expense.”