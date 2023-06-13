Brother of tragic Chloe Mitchell (21) leads tributes as heartbroken family plan vigil

A murder probe was launched after Chloe’s remains were found by police in Antrim on Sunday evening, after three days of continuous searching.

A brother of tragic Chloe Mitchell has led tributes to the 21-year-old describing the public support as “absolutely brilliant”.

A murder probe was launched after Chloe’s remains were found by police in Antrim on Sunday evening, after three days of continuous searching.

And the discovery sent shockwaves through the close-knit Harryville community in Ballymena, where Chloe was known to all.

On Tuesday, a kiddies’ park in the centre of village - where Chloe had played as a youngster - became the focus of a colourful floral accolade.

The previous evening, Chloe’s brother Phillip erected his own homage to the loving sister he lost in such shocking circumstances, a few days ago.

And within hours, dozens of neighbours and friends arrived - many of whom had known the deceased woman personally - to pay their own respects to Chloe and leave flowers.

Speaking to the Sunday World, Phillip said: “I came here last night and placed a spike in the ground with a card and photograph of Chloe on it. And I also wrote a few words.

“But within hours, there were hundreds of bunches of flowers also left here. It’s lovely. And we want people to come here and see all the tributes for themselves.

“Obviously, we are still devastated at losing Chloe. But our family can’t thank our friends and the Ballymena community enough. They’ve been absolutely brilliant.” said Phillip.

And he added: “We are expecting a large crowd to attend a vigil for Chloe on Wednesday night.”

Phillip Mitchell spoke 24 hours after two men were remanded in custody after they were arrested in connection with Chloe Mitchell’s disappearance in the early hours of last Saturday.

26-year-old Brandon John Rainey was arrested in Lurgan last Thursday. And he appeared by video link at Ballymena Magistrates Court on Monday.

The accused of James Street, Ballymena, was charged with murdering Chloe Mitchell between June 2 and June 5.

And when asked if he understood the charge, he replied “Yeah.” A barrister for the accused told the court his clients suffered from “acute mental health difficulties.”

The lawyer added that his client denied the allegation against him.

Also appearing by video link at the same court was 34-year-old Ryan Johnston Gordon, from Nursery Close, Ballymena.

He faces charges of assisting an offender.

Judge Peter King said Rainey appears charged with the most serious offence in the criminal canon.

Brandon Rainey was remanded in custody and will appear again on July 6. And Ryan Johnston, for whom no bail was applied, will appear also by video link on Tuesday June 20.

A large turnout gathered in Harryville Presbyterian Minister on Sunday evening, where a local Minister led the community in prayer.

An even bigger crowd is expected to assemble in the play park at 7.30pm on Wednesday where Chloe’s family and friends will gather near the home where she was brought up on the Haryville’s Wakehurst estate.