Brother of teen UVF victim condemns plaque honouring loyalist murder gang Shankill Butchers

The UVF on the Shankill road have placed a new Mural in Glenwood Street and included the Shankill butchers names on the roll of honour plaque. Credit: Sunday World

The UVF memorial on the Shankill Road which includes the names of four of the notorious Shankill Butcher gang. Credit: Sunday World

The brother of a teenager tortured and killed by the UVF says he is disgusted at the new plaque honouring the Shankill Butchers.

Gerry Armstrong says it is wrong that killers are given more prominence than their victims. His 18-year-old brother Paul was abducted, tortured and murdered by a UVF gang in north Belfast in 1974, just a year before the Shankill Butchers began a killing spree which claimed 22 lives and spread terror across Belfast.

Paul Armstrong (18)

The 68-year-old says he doesn’t know if the Butchers gang, or any of the other UVF members named on the recently erected Glenwood Street plaque, killed his brother. No one was ever charged with Paul’s brutal killing and a HET review provided no new evidence.

But he says it is wrong that while families like his are told to put the past behind them, vicious killers like Murphy are still being commemorated.

“I don’t think anyone should have died here. But the people who killed Paul are getting more attention than Paul,” says Gerry.

“I feel disgusted about the plaque. I feel so annoyed and upset about that because the authorities are letting it happen. Is that not illegal – as well as all the UVF flags?

“A few years ago, it was in the papers on November 8 that the UVF were looking for all this ‘going away’ money. That was the anniversary of my brother’s death and here’s the UVF asking for money.

“I don’t know if the Shankill Butchers killed my brother, but the UVF were part of this gang.”

The plaque, next to a prominent mural remembering soldiers who died in World War II, names more than 50 men on a ‘Roll of Honour’ and declares “we will remember them”.

Four members of the Shankill Butchers gang are among the names – Lenny Murphy, the leader of the gang who gloried in blood-soaked executions, including throat slashing, his brother John, Robert ‘Basher’ Bates and John Townsley.

The memorial to the sectarian gang, whose victims included eight Protestants, has caused widespread outrage, including condemnation from Ulster Unionist leader Doug Beattie.

Gerry says his family barely spoke about Paul’s death for more than 20 years, but after his mum’s death in 1999 he started to speak out to ensure the teenager wasn’t forgotten. The RUC carried out a cursory investigation into the murder, and during a later HET probe the police team asked Gerry if he knew who had killed his brother.

Since then he’s written the story of his family’s experience in A Young Life Stolen, which will be published by Shanway Press next month.

The UVF, under the pseudonym the Protestant Action Force, claimed they had murdered the teenager in revenge for the Guildford bombings and the blinding of a policeman.

“Why does Paul Armstrong not get the coverage that Lenny Murphy got? He might have killed Paul. Basher Bates might have killed Paul,” says Gerry.

“I never spoke about this. This had to be dragged out of me 25 years ago but once someone dragged it out of me, I can speak about it now.

“I was traumatised. I’m not anymore. I’m upset and angry and frustrated that the people that want me to go away are putting the Shankill Butchers in my face.

“These people tell me that what I’ve been doing for all these years is making me ill. Is it not the UVF that made me ill? Is it not the Government that made me ill? Was it not the police, the politicians?”

Gerry is also speaking out to ensure Paul’s life is remembered. Paul was abducted off the street after leaving his home in Ligoniel.

“Paul was 18. He joined the Merchant Navy when he was 16 and he went to sea and saw parts of the world me and you will never see.

“He was all around the world for two years. He was a quiet unassuming lad and Paul was a good-looking kid.

“His last port of call was New Zealand when he was flown home on sick leave. He was heading out on a Friday morning when he was heading down to get shipped back out again.

“From when he left our house until his body was found in a disused bakery in Byron Street in the Oldpark area there were bits of sightings of him.

Lenny Murphy

“Back then you couldn’t have walked anywhere without bumping into a foot patrol or a police patrol, so my brother disappeared off the face of the earth.

“He was found in the early hours of November 8 but he left the house at about 10am. Forensics reckon the killers had him for about 10 hours. Four bullets they put in his head. Paul was brutally tortured and murdered.”

Lenny Murphy’s gang, formed in 1975, became notorious for the horror of their killings in a city which was already traumatised by almost daily deaths.

He was thought to have carried out his first killing at 20, and then poisoned his co-accused in prison after forcing him to write a confession to escape the murder charge.

When he was sent to prison in 1976 for firearms offences after the drive-by shooting of a Catholic woman, he encouraged the gang to continue the throat slashings.

Only one person, Gerard McLaverty, survived an attack by the gang, and his testimony put 11 men behind bars for 19 murders.

Murphy – who also killed a young Protestant man with learning difficulties, a part-time UDR soldier and a former UVF prisoner – was later murdered by the IRA in 1982, set up by his own former comrades.

In a best-selling book about the murder gang, journalist Martin Dillon described Murphy as a serial killer hiding behind a paramilitary banner.

This week, UUP leader Doug Beattie described the plaque honouring Murphy as a “sad indictment”.

A Shankill Butchers’ victim lies in a Belfast alley

Gerry says the Government’s proposed legacy bill, which will stop any inquests and police investigations into Troubles-related murders, will make little difference to him.

He doesn’t believe he’ll ever get the truth about Paul’s death and has no interest in a day in court.

However, he says it is wrong that killers are still venerated while the people they killed are forgotten.

And he’s incensed when he’s told he should move on.

“How dare anyone tell me to forget the past and on the same breath they’re pouring money at the UVF.

“Why are they giving these people all the attention, all the money? They’re an armed organisation, they’re proscribed.

“How many people out there are outraged about this plaque? Ninety per cent of people are outraged, but it’s the 10 per cent who aren’t outraged who are telling me to move on.

“So a Government that didn’t investigate my brother’s murder is helping the people that might have killed him and then they want me to go away. How can I go away?” says Gerry.