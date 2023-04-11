Brother of ‘Disappeared’ Columba McVeigh says Joe Biden can help end his family’s pain

Columba was 19-years-old when he was abducted and killed by the IRA in October 1975.

A search operation has resumed for the remains of Columba McVeigh at a remote bog in Co Monaghan.

People are not supposed to look forward to attending a funeral, but Oliver McVeigh does.

He is hoping some day soon to be able to attend his brother Columba’s burial.

First, though, his body has to be found.

Columba is one of the so-called ‘Disappeared’, whose murders remain one of the darkest chapters of the Troubles.

Paramilitary groups killed and secretly buried 17 people between 1972 and 1985.

Most of the victims were killed by the IRA, who only admitted their role in the murders in 1999 in the wake of the Good Friday Agreement.

Following the IRA admission, the British and Irish Governments set up the Independent Commission for the Location of Victims’ Remains (ICLVR) to help find the bodies of those missing.

To date, the remains of 13 victims have been found.

Efforts are continuing to find four men – Columba McVeigh, Joe Lynskey, Robert Nairac and Seamus Maguire.

Although extensive searches, based on information received, have been carried out at Bragan bog in County Monaghan, the remains of the teenager, who was from Donaghmore in County Tyrone, have yet to be recovered.

A renewed search for his body began this week at Bragan bog.

As he watched the search, Oliver McVeigh said he believed one man could help end his family’s heartbreak – US President Joe Biden.

President Biden arrives in Ireland on Tuesday for a four-day visit which has been organised to coincide with the anniversary tomorrow of the signing of the Good Friday Agreement.

While the agreement has been hailed for ending the Troubles, the families of the Disappeared are still waiting for an end to their pain.

Oliver appealed to President Biden to use his visit to Ireland to put pressure on republicans to give up the “final piece” of the jigsaw which could lead to his brother’s body being found.

“I think it would resonate with his Christian beliefs, this awful situation of where a young man was shot like a dog in the middle of nowhere and buried to be forgotten about,” he told the Sunday World, as he held a vigil at the bog where it’s believed his brother’s body lies.

“I think if President Biden took it on board, even if he only commented about it and said we urge them to put more effort into getting these bodies back.

“I honestly think the Americans are the only ones the republican movement will listen to because they heavily fundraise in America.

“When they go out on these trips on St Patrick’s Day, they are not going out because it is St Patrick’s Day, they are going out to heavily fund their organisations.

Interview with Columba McVeigh's brother, Oliver McVeigh

“I think they need to keep the Americans on their side.”

Oliver added: “Do the Catholic thing, do the republican thing. Give Columba’s body back so he can be buried in a Christian grave.”

Bragan bog is in a remote location on the southern side of the Tyrone/Monaghan border. It is not as easy place to reach, with the final couple of miles having to be travelled along a dirt track.

It was this remoteness, investigators believe, which lead to the IRA burying Columba’s body there in 1975.

Searches of the bog have been carried out at different times since 1999.

The ICLVR’s lead investigator, Jon Hill, who has been involved in all the successful operations to find the bodies of the Disappeared, said he remains hopeful the other victims will be found.

The Englishman, who was a Met officer for 30 years before joining the ICLVR, said he believed people with key details about the murders had not yet come forward.

“Undoubtedly there is information out there which has not been given to us yet.

“It may be they are relatives of people who are not around anymore. Stories might have been passed on, accounts provided and it’s those small details which can make all the difference.”

At the bog, the search teams work on one small section at a time.

Diggers are used to slowly move away pieces of land as forensic archaeologists watch on carefully.

Brian Sloan, one of the archaeologists working at the site, admits it is different to his normal type of work.

“What we are looking for is any type of disturbance in the peat, any activity that would indicate someone was there before, any rubbish that has been left behind.

“In my ordinary day-to-day job we would be looking for archaeology so this sort of job is different but the processes are exactly the same, obviously it is always in your mind that you are trying to bring a bit of closure for the families.”

The families, Mr Hill insists, are at the heart of the work being carried out by the ICLVR.

He said the aim of their work is to bring the families the “really bad good news” that their loved one’s body has been found.

Describing the moment when passing on this news to other relatives of the Disappeared, Mr Hill said: “It is fantastic and it’s sad. It’s brilliant and it’s horrible, all at once.”

Oliver is hoping to receive such “really bad good news” in the near future.

“We are actually looking forward to a funeral,” said Oliver.

“Lots of people don’t look forward to funerals for obvious reasons but we are looking forward to a funeral and we want a funeral. It will be a celebration of Columba’s life. There will be grieving too but it’s what my mother wanted, to get him into a Christian grave.

“I promised my mother that and I intend to deliver that by hook or by crook. I don’t care who I talk to, who I offend. It doesn’t bother me because I have unbelievable strength.

“It’s very simple, we just need a result.”

Joe Lynskey (45) from west Belfast disappeared in 1972 and is believed to have been killed as part of a violent feud between republicans. He is believed to have been buried in Co Meath.

Robert Nairac (29) was a captain in the British Army and believed to have been working undercover in a pub when he was abducted by IRA members in Co Armagh in May 1977 and killed.

The ICLVR believe he was buried in the Ravensdale area of County Louth.

The name of Seamus Maguire was only added to the Disappeared list in February 2022 after new information was received by the ICLVR.

The 26-year-old went missing from the Lurgan area of County Armagh in or around 1973/74.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of the remains of the Disappeared can contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111. An untraceable anonymous form is available at www.crimestoppers-uk.org. The ICLVR can be contacted on 003531 602 8655, by email at secretary@iclvr.ie or by post at ICLVR PO Box 10827.