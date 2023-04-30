Brother and sister killed in horrific crash to be buried after joint service

The third victim of the crash, their aunt Julia McSorley, will be buried today

PACEMAKER BELFAST 27/04/2023 A road in Co Tyrone is closed in both directions due to a "serious road traffic collision". In a post on Twitter, police confirmed that the Tullyvar Road in Aughnacloy is currently closed in both directions due to a 'serious road traffic collision.' Motorists have been asked to avoid the area and seek an alternative route for their journey. Sinn Féin MLA Colm Gildernew is at the scene and has asked people to cooperate with emergency services. The Fermanagh & South Tyrone MLA said: “There has been a very serious road collision this morning on the A5 road close to Aughnacloy involving multiple vehicles. “My thoughts are with all involved this morning.

The scene on the A5 outside Aughnacloy, Co Tyrone, following a serious road traffic incident. Three people have been killed and four taken to hospital after the serious collision. It is understood one of the vehicles involved was a minibus containing a number of people. Picture date: Thursday April 27, 2023. PA Photo. See PA story ULSTER Crash. Photo credit should read: Liam McBurney/PA Wire — © PA

Strabane vigil-to show solidarity Derry no3-28/4/2023-Trevor McBride picture© attending vigil in Strabane on Friday evening to show solidarity to families of the three Strabane crash victim killed and to those injured in Tyrone accident -at Aughnacloy. mandatory picture credit

The scene of the crash on the A5 outside Aughnacloy, Co Tyrone — © PA

People attend a vigil in Strabane on Friday evening to show solidarity to families of the three Strabane crash victim killed and to those injured in Tyrone

Christine McKane, her brother Dan and their aunt Julia McSorly all lost their lives in the accident

A joint funeral service will be held tomorrow for a brother and sister killed in an horrific crash in Co Tyrone this week.

A third victim of the crash will be buried today.

Christine McKane and Dan McKane, and their aunt Julia McSorley, were killed in the accident near Aughnacloy on Thursday morning.

They died when their minibus was in collision with a lorry on the A5 road between Aughnacloy and Ballygawley.

The three victims and four other relatives travelling in the minibus were returning from a funeral in England when the crash happened.

Christine, 49, a mother-of-three and a grandmother-of-two, and Dan, 54, a father-of-two, will be buried following a service at noon tomorrow at the Church of The Immaculate Conception in Strabane.

Mrs McSorley, who was in her 70s and lived in nearby Newtownstewart, will be buried this afternoon following a service at St Eugene’s Church in the village.

Those travelling in the minibus were returning from the funeral of Mrs McSorley’s sister, Mary Wray, in Corby, England.

Two of the injured, Dan and Christine’s brother, William, and his wife, Anne Marie, were released from hospital on Thursday evening while their sisters, Colette and Ina, are still being treated for their injuries in Belfast’s Royal Victoria hospital.

The lorry driver suffered minor injuries in the crash.

As preparations are being made for the funerals, tributes have continued to be paid to those killed in the crash.

Death notices for Dan and Christine said they would be “sadly missed” by their entire family circle.

The obituary notice for Christine, who lived at Inishfree Gardens in Strabane, said she was the “much loved” mother of Nicole, Gary and Danny and a “doting” granny of Danny and Róise.

In a message on Facebook, Christine’s daughter, Nicole Duffy, posted a photography of her and her mum laughing, and wrote: “What I'd give to hear that laugh again.”

Underneath Nicole’s post were many messages of sympathies and tributes to her mum.

One message described Christine as a “wee star” and another said she would be “missed by everyone”.

In the death notice published for Dan, who was a lorry driver and lived at Castletown Court in Strabane, he is described as the “much loved” father of Ruth and Cara.

Writing on Facebook alongside a photo of her with her dad, Ruth said: “I would do anything just to be messing about with you again … my everything.”

Again, there was a huge response to the message, with many people expressing their condolences to Ruth and her family.

“He was one of a kind and will be sorely missed. A great friend to us all and will never be forgotten,” wrote one contributor about Dan.

The McKane family have asked for any donations in lieu of flowers to be made to the Marie Curie Cancer Care charity.

The death notice for Mrs McSorley said she was the “beloved” wife of Patsy and the “much-loved” mother of Patsy, Maria, Shane, Colin and Julie.

She will also be greatly missed by her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

There has been a huge outpouring of support and sympathy for the McKane and McSorley families following the tragic events of Thursday morning.

On Friday evening, two separate memorial services took place – one close to the crash scene at Aughnacloy and the other in Strabane.

The Strabane vigil took place at Our Lady's Grotto, with hundreds of people coming out to remember the victims.

Friends and relatives of those killed were among those who attended the vigil.

Father Declan Boland read out the names of those who died and lit candles in their memory.

The local parish priest said the presence of those attending the vigil was “deeply appreciated”.

"We're all at a loss of what to say, how to respond, but we respond in the deepest way possible - we gather together as a community of faith,” he said.

Fr Boland expressed condolences to the family on behalf of the community in Strabane.

"We're standing in silent solidarity this evening with the McKane family, that they may not be overwhelmed by their loss," he said.

He also asked for prayers for the four other members of the family injured in the crash.

Local Assemblyman Daniel McCrossan said many people’s hearts had been “broken” by this week’s tragedy.

“There are no words on this earth for a such a painful and personal loss and I know it will be felt most acutely by the many affected and by our entire local community,” said the SDLP man.

“Our community will come together to support the families in every possible way during this time.”

This week’s crash is the third triple fatality on Co Tyrone’s roads in the past 16 months.

The latest accident on the A5 road has renewed calls for the road to be upgraded and made safer.

In a statement released after the crash, the Department for Infrastructure (DfI), said work on a planned A5 upgrade could begin next year.

"The public inquiry on the project is due to reconvene on May 15 in the Strule Arts Centre, Omagh,” a DfI spokesperson said.

"It is anticipated that a final report from the Planning Appeals Commission will then follow later in the year.

"Subject to the successful completion of all statutory procedures and environmental assessments and the availability of funding, construction work could commence during 2024."

The spokesperson said the upgrade was "essential, first and foremost to improve road safety”.

“The Department is acutely aware of the collision history along the existing road.

“Too many lives have been lost and our sincere condolences go out to all those families who have lost a loved one. We also sympathise with those who have been injured in road traffic collisions.

“The Department is doing all that we can within our powers to progress the A5 Western Transport Corridor project in line with statutory procedures."