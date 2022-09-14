Britain’s King Charles III loses patience with leaking pen during Northern Ireland visit

Shortly after arriving at Northern Ireland’s only royal residence, King Charles was given the pen to sign the estate’s visitor’s book, only for the pen to leak – much to the King's annoyance.

Britain’s King Charles III expressed frustration at a pen he was given to sign a visitors’ book on Monday afternoon at Hillsborough Castle in Co Down.

It was the second pen-related incident the new monarch has experienced this week.

Cameras at Hillsborough documenting Charles’ first visit to Northern Ireland as king picked up his ire, capturing him turning to his wife Camilla to say: “Oh God, I hate this (pen).”

The new queen consort quickly pointed out the pen’s ink had leaked over the book, saying: “Oh look, it’s going everywhere.”

Wiping his fingers, King Charles continued to rant, adding: “I can't bear this bloody thing... every stinking time.”

Earlier this week, the new king also made headlines after instructing an aide at his first Privy Council meeting in London to remove an ink pot off the table where he was signing documents.

A member of staff was on-hand to quickly remove the offending decorative pot from the King’s writing space, but not before video of the incident was captured showing King Charles grimacing at the writing tools and shared on social media.

The new King and Queen consort were in Northern Ireland on Tuesday as part of a tour of the UK ahead of the Queen’s funeral on Monday.

The couple visited Hillsborough Castle where they were introduced by speaker of the Northern Ireland Assembly Alex Maskey before heading to a service of reflection for the late monarch at St Anne’s Cathedral.

The service at St Anne’s Cathedral was attended by numerous political figures in Northern Ireland including Michelle O’Neill, Sir Jeffrey Donaldson, Naomi Long and Doug Beattie. They were also joined by Irish President Michael Higgins, Taoiseach Micheal Martin and Prime Minister Liz Truss.

It has been reported that prior to becoming king, King Charles was known for carrying his own fountain pen to events in order to sign the customary visitors’ books of locations on royal visits as the Prince of Wales.

It appears this may be a custom he will want to continue as king.