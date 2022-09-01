Brazen couple give shoppers an eyeful in broad daylight as street sex video goes viral

It has been suggested the woman is still in her teens while her companion is considerably older and is believed to be known to the police

Sunday afternoon motorists got an eyeful in Newry city centre last weekend.

Weekend shoppers and day-trippers in the border city got more than they bargained for as a copulating couple gave in to their desires outside a taxi depot – in the middle of the afternoon!

The no-holds-barred display had drivers and pedestrians gasping in shock as the blonde woman and her shorts wearing partner threw caution to the wind to put on an x-rated performance in broad daylight.

The drama unfolded on Monaghan Street.

Mobile phone footage of the rampant pair has been widely shared on social media. The Sunday World understands the pair were spotted as they made their way into the city centre from the direction of the nearby Daisy Hill Hospital.

The brazen duo

Witness say it was clear the pair were worse for the wear with drink and were obviously unsteady on their feet before they snuggled into a corner outside a city centre taxi depot.

Oblivious to their surroundings the blonde girl pulled down her latex shorts as her partner positioned himself behind her.

At one point a man wheeling his infant child in a pram passed by the bizarre scene but managed to keep his eyes fixed on the street in front and moved on without so much as a sideways glance.

Other witnesses expressed shock.

“I don’t know what gets into people’s heads,” one witness told us.

“I had children in the car and the last thing you expect to see driving through the town is people having sex in a shop window.

“At one point I had to stop because of the traffic and there they were, you couldn’t avoid it.”

Others said they were concerned for their welfare – particularly the young woman.

Further footage shows the couple being put into the back of a police car.

“There has to be something wrong to behave like that in broad daylight,” another witness told us.

“I would be concerned that, specially the young woman, she didn’t know what she was doing, I know people will laugh but it is quite disturbing and even upsetting.”

The witness said the fact the video has been widely shared on social media will mean her reputation will be forever tarnished.

“A moment of madness and she’ll forever be the girl who had sex in a busy Newry street, for everyone to see.”

She said the footage and the inevitable mockery she will be subjected to on social media are bound to impact her mental health.

The Sunday World is aware of the identities of the couple at the centre of the bizarre scenes. It has been suggested the woman is still in her teens while her companion is considerably older and is believed to be known to the police.

When contacted by the Sunday World a spokesperson for the PSNI confirmed they had attended an incident last weekend.

“Police received a report and are aware of online footage. A 37-year-old man arrested in the Monaghan Street of Newry on Sunday, 21st August has been released on bail. Enquiries continue.”