Belfast woman says she’s ‘living in fear for her life’ after stalker threatened to stab her

‘I don’t go out after dark in case he appears and stabs me in the back’

The mum-of-one, who is fighting breast cancer, says she fears she will be killed by a local man who has been harassing and stalking her for months and threatened to stab her.

A visibly shaken Claire says she is terrified she will become another statistic, another young woman being murdered in her own home.

Claire’s harasser is out on bail on for a number of charges and he was arrested and charged after allegedly attempting to break down the door of her flat in the Ardoyne area of Belfast.

The Sunday World knows the identity of the man but is prevented from naming him at this stage for legal reasons.

He has since been released and is now stalking the streets leaving Claire terrified he will come at her again.

“He knows where I live and he can come back anytime,” she said.

“I don’t feel safe in my own home, I have to move now too because of him. He has threatened to stab me for God sake, I have nowhere to go because there is nothing suitable for me for weeks, me and my baby will have to stay here terrified of what he could do next.

it’s disgusting the way we have been treated,” Claire told the Sunday World.

Claire recalls the night she barricaded herself and her one-year-old daughter into her home terrified as he tried to break down her door.

She waited for the police to come after making a frantic 999 call to police, she believed this was the night her life would end.

“If he had got into my apartment that night I would have been a goner, I would have been stabbed to death I know that for sure, what else was he planning that night?

“He has threatened me, told me he was going to stab me, I am living in fear of my life, a prisoner in my own home,”.

The man was arrested following this, but in the weeks afterwards he continued to harass and intimidate the 40-year-old. She said she reported these breaches of bail to police and that on one occasion after reporting threats it took officers 23 hours to attend.

She says that she has contacted police and her housing association numerous times regarding the threats against her but has received no support, she says she is being treated like dirt and feels worthless.

“Apart from (community worker) Tarlach I’ve had no help.”

Since being interviewed by the Sunday World Claire’s abuser has been arrested and is facing a series of fresh charges but has been released on bail and is back on the streets while his victim and her daughter barricade themselves into their home.

“For the past few months I have been scared to even walk out of my front door due to the constant threats that I am receiving living here. I am too afraid to go out for a smoke on my own, I don’t go out after dark in case he appears and stabs me in the back,”.

She said it has been impossible to get away from her harasser and is stunned he is still able to approach her.

“On almost a daily basis I have been harassed and threatened by this man and nobody seems to want to do anything to protect me or my baby. He keeps getting bail despite repeatedly breaching his terms. He has been banned from contacting me but he still does it, I have the videos to prove it. He’s afraid of no one, not the police and the paramilitaries, he’s mad and that makes him even more dangerous,” she said.

Masked men believed to be from the INLA visited his apartment in recent weeks looking for the alleged culprit. It is believed he was hiding in his apartment before calling police who took him into protective custody.

Community leaders concerned about the development have asked the dissident gang not to harm him as they believe he is suffering from serious mental health problems which that have offered to help the man with.

Other residents in the complex and surrounding area are also fearful of the man’s behaviour, some have even stopped their children playing on the street unsupervised.

The emotional and verbal abuse she has endured to stomach churning, he has even gone as far as to mock the death of her 15-year-old daughter Megan who took her own life.

“He calls me a fat, ugly c**t, says he is ging to killl me and then makes a joke out of my daughter’s death. I had to cut her down but he shouts at me that she killed herself because of me, that I was responsible. What type of person says that to another human being?

“If I was doing the things this person has been doing I would be in prison, not dropped home by officers and allowed to go straight back to threatening people.”.

In the days following Claire’s interview with the Sunday Wold the man was arrested, jailed for a week and faces a series of fresh charges but was released while his victim remains barricaded with her daughter

The Sunday World can reveal this man has form for violence, once stabbing a Belfast man in the side of the head. He did not face charges.

Community worker Tarlach Mac Dhónaill from the IRSP in North Belfast has said that they have been supporting Claire through this difficult time and expressed disappointment that she has been left in this position.

He said: “What this young family has been going through has been disgraceful and they should not have to put up with this abuse and intimidation alone.

“The police and other statutory agencies are aware of this woman’s position and of other incidents and allegations that have been made against this man.

“It is disgusting that the police appear to be providing this man with more protection than the mother and baby.

“What will it take before something is actually done.”

A PSNI statement confirmed that police received a report of criminal damage being caused to the front door of the property.

According to the spokesperson, officers attended within seven minutes of the initial report and a man was charged with a number of offences. The spokesperson said that police subsequently received a report of a breach of bail conditions and a man was later arrested.”

A spokesperson for the housing association where Claire lives said: We are committed to providing a safe and peaceful environment for everyone who lives in one of our homes, including those who live in Belmore Way.

Whilst we cannot comment on specific individual circumstances, we have been working very closely with the individuals affected to try and achieve a timely and effective resolution of the situation.

We have also been assisting the PSNI with their investigations and, where there is evidence of a breach of tenancy, we will take appropriate robust action against those involved.,