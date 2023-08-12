Belfast fitness brand achieving global success with a little help from X Factor’s Alexandra Burke

“I decided to do Zoom training sessions from my kitchen… Alexandra used to join in the Zoom sessions as well during the lockdown. She is just so lovely and normal.”

A Belfast fitness brand has taken the leap from local to global with the help of a little X Factor.

Danielle Neill dreamed up DDCTD when the gym business she runs with husband John had to shut its doors during the Covid pandemic.

The 35-year-old fashion graduate seized the chance to start the gym brand which had always been her dream, launching with three products three years ago.

The company now has a range of more than 200 items, clients from Asia to the US and dedicated support from pal Alexandra Burke.

The X Factor winner worked out with John in Dedicated Fitness in Townsend Enterprise Park when she was in Belfast for The Bodyguard and has backed their brand from the start.

Alexandra arranged a photoshoot with Danielle and her team of models in boxer Anthony Joshua’s gym in London and regularly joined in Zoom fitness sessions from the designer’s home.

Danielle Neill and husband John

“We got friendly when Alexandra was here for a few weeks and her dancers worked out in our gym and said she wanted to train somewhere,” says Danielle.

“She came in and did a workout with John and we all became so close.”

Danielle Neill organising a photoshoot

The Belfast designer says she and her husband, a fine art graduate, both have a strong creative side but channelled all their energy into the city centre gym.

They sold a handful of branded T-shirts and hoodies but when Covid closed the doors of the business they’ve run for ten years, Danielle decided to put her fashion training and experience of working in retail to good use.

“When the pandemic started, we had to close up straight away and stop all the clients’ payments but we still had the rent and bills to pay.

“I just thought we’d give the clothing idea a proper go.

“It was something I always wanted to do but the gym was always so busy I never had the time to sit down and think about designs.

“I decided to do Zoom training sessions from my kitchen, while I was also working on designing and sourcing samples, and I’d wear the stuff and then clients started asking about it.

“Alexandra used to join in the Zoom sessions as well during the lockdown. She is just so lovely and normal.”

Danielle Neill

Danielle says from the start she wanted athleisure items she could wear anywhere.

“I wanted something you can wear to brunch with a jacket or a hoodie, and then go straight to the gym and start working out,” says the designer.

“We’ve also tried it out so you can do anything from HIT to yoga and it won’t tug or pull or fall down.”

She’s immensely proud of the brand’s image team, who are all local models she scouted on social media.

The news about DDCTD spread so quickly they were delighted when their first pop-up shop in Belfast’s CastleCourt became one of the retail events of the year.

Danielle, who’s already planning ahead for her Christmas pop-up, says the focus is largely online and fitness lovers are flocking to her designs.

“We sell all over the UK and Ireland, we have loads of customers from the south. We’ve also sold to all over America and have clients in Japan.

“I’ve just found that I love it so much. If you didn’t have that love it would be hard, but we live and breathe it. Every single penny we make goes back into the business and I’m always looking for new colours and designs.

“John is really creative with his art background, and we’re constantly surrounded by people in gym gear so there’s always inspiration.

“I’m always working to expand the business and I’m blown away by the support we’ve had and so grateful for it,” says Danielle.